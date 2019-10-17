Tyre Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

“Tyre - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Market Overview

A tyre is a circular ring that is filled with air and is fitted around the wheels of most types of vehicles. Since most of the tyres are filled with air they also provide a varied damping influence to the vehicle as it moves over uneven and rough terrain. Based on the size of the vehicle the tyre is designed to be proportional to the size of the vehicle as is can evenly distribute the weight over the surface being traveled as well as not being deformed to the point of not being able to perform.

Different materials are used for the manufacture of tyres in the modern area that can include wire, fabric as well as synthetic and natural rubber. The black color of tyres comes from a material called carbon. The tyre is designed to include different types of treads and a body. The body is used as a storage place for large quantities of compressed air that is pumped into it while treads provide traction to the vehicle. Some applications also require metal wheels such as trains.

The report published on the global tyre market is a comprehensive study of the different factors that can affect the growth of the tyre industry. The defining factors that promote and inhibit the growth of the market are discussed in detail in the report. Market dynamics like opportunities, competitive landscape, and the different government policies currently in use are analyzed and presented. Various advancements and innovations technically can optimize the performance of the product which makes it more widely used for a variety of applications.

Market Segmentation

The global tyres market can be divided into different market segments based on the different types of tyres available as well as the different applications that the tyres can be used for.

Market split based on type:

OEM: Also called original equipment tyres, these are the tyres that were provided with the car by default from the manufacturer.

Replacement: These are the tyres that are purchased as a replacement due to either wearing out of initial tyres or for a variety of reasons.



Market split based on application: Depending on the type of industry that utilizes tyres, they are categorized into:

Commercial Auto

Passenger Auto

Others



Regional Analysis

The report published on the global tyre market divides the globe into various regions based on their location to further segment the market and for ease of management. The consumption, production, revenue, market share, and growth rate are included in the report. The market is forecast from the year 2014 to the year 2026. The different regions that are included in the report are the Middle East, Africa, South America, India, Central America, China, Japan, and Europe among many others. Based on the different types and applications of tyres in the global market, the promotion, market share, and revenue are discussed in detail.

Industry News

Michelin has designed a new type of tyre called UPTIS. The Unique Puncture Proof Tyre System or UPTIS for short is a new tyre that is supported with the help of rubber spokes rather than air. They do not require routine tyre maintenance or pressure checks and are hassle-free.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Tyre Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Michelin

Continental

Hankook

Sumitomo tires

Yokohama

Pirelli

Kumho

