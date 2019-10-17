17 October 2019

Food and Drink Federation response to news on a possible Brexit deal

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:

“The UK's food and drink manufacturers will welcome the news that a deal has been struck. They will hope that this means, definitively, that a no-deal exit on 31 October cannot happen. Our focus now switches to whether this deal can command the support of the UK Parliament, and what the detail of the deal means for our members. Their objectives are securing frictionless trade and regulatory alignment with the EU, our largest market. They also must have access to the workers our industry needs.”

