Water Desalination Market to grow at 7.7% CAGR to hit $27 Bn by 2025 - Insights on Regulatory Framework, Cost Breakdown, Competitive Strategies, Technologies, Key Trends and 2025 Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rising shortage of potable water which is used extensively for domestic and industrial purposes is expected to drive the Water Desalination market growth. The Middle East held the major share in the global desalination market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Water Desalination Market and Its Related Technologies (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multi Effect Distillation, Hybrid, Electrodialysis), Its Source (Seawater, Brackish Water), Regional Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research recently published a new report on the global water desalination market and its related technologies, 2014-2025. The study on the global water desalination market gives an in-depth overview of the current market status and its prospects. The study on the water desalination market and its related technologies are given from 2014 to 2025 where 2019 to 2015 is the period of forecast.

The study on the water desalination market is segmented based on source, technology, region, and country. The research study gives an in-depth analysis of the market trends and assesses the water desalination industry opportunities with Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis.

Rising population in the world, rapid industrial growth, and growing demand from several manufacturing sectors are some of the factors which have led to the increased demand for potable water. Due to this factor, the global water treatment market has been witnessing high demand across the globe. Water desalination market is one such advanced water management technology that allows the extraction of potable water from not only the municipal sector but also for treating water from the underground reserves and oceans. Although desalination is part of the global water treatment market, it has been developing independently of its parent market.

The global water desalination market is segmented by source, type, and technology. By technology, reverse osmosis dominated the water desalination market with over 60% of the market share. Reverse osmosis technology has lower electrical and thermal energy (3-4 kWh/m3) as compared with other water desalination technologies such as MSF and MED (5.5–16 kWh/m3) due to which the technology is now being widely adopted across the globe. By source, seawater was the most prominent source for the global water desalination market, accounting for more than half of the market share in 2017.

By region, the global water desalination market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East, and Africa. The global demand for water desalination is led by the Middle East. Due to the region’s arid climatic conditions, the region has been witnessing a rise in the installation of desalination plants. Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and UAE have some of the biggest water desalination plants across the globe. Owing to heavy scarcity freshwater reserves, water obtained from the water desalination plants is widely used for drinking and day-to-day activities.

Apart from the Middle East, other countries such as Brazil, India, Australia, Bangladesh, Algeria, Belgium, and Canada are also commissioning water desalination plants. Independent water desalination plants are being installed along coastlines and near brackish groundwater reserves for purification of water. For instance, Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station located at Cape Town launched a mobile groundwater desalination plant, in February 2018, which will cater to the station’s water needs. Around the same time, Tsogo Sun, a Johannesburg-listed hotel company, announced plans to immediately construct its water desalination plant to provide water to the guests for protecting them from the drought crisis in Cape Town. Overall, the global water desalination market has been witnessing high growth across the globe.

The global water desalination market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of several large and medium scaled players. Veolia Environnement, GE, Suez Environnement, Doosan Heavy Industries are some of the top global players whereas Hyflux, Aquatech, and FisiaItalimpianti are some of the regional players in the global water desalination market. These companies are focusing on technology development to reduce the overall cost of the water desalination plant thereby increasing its affordability.

