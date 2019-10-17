Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Report 2019 | Market to Account for $6.14 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Environmental Control System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by System; Type; Aircraft Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft environmental control system market accounted for US$ 3.67 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 6.14 Bn by 2027.



The operational performance of the global commercial and military aviation sector endures to soar in modern era. The global aircraft environmental control system market is led by North America region owing to the presence of significant count of aircraft and component manufacturers.



With the booming aviation industry of the developing economies across the globe, coupled with increasing Governments investments in the aerospace & defense sector of these economies, the demand for new aircraft fleet is expected. Majority of the demand for new aircraft fleet is expected from developing Asian countries, such as and China, India, as well as other ASEAN countries, with large populations as well as a rapidly developing economy.



The increased demand has further resulted in supply backlogs for commercial aircraft. Owing to this, the global aircraft manufacturers have announced plans to set up additional manufacturing facilitates across the globe. Several of these aircraft manufacturers are targeting ASEAN countries setting up their manufacturing plants. The aircraft ECS manufacturers and suppliers can leverage these lucrative opportunities by partnering with the aircraft manufacturers OEMs based in ASEAN countries.



The North American region is the highest revenue contributor in the aircraft environmental control system market. The presence of robust commercial as well as the military aircraft manufacturing industry in the US and Canada; and the presence of MRO service providers and aircraft engine manufacturers in Mexico is driving the growth of the market.



The aircraft environmental control system market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increased demand for commercial aircraft by the APAC countries. These countries are noticing a constant robust economic growth, enhancements in household incomes, as well as favorable population and demographic profiles.



The market players operating in the aircraft environmental control system market are Fimac, Honeywell International, Jormac Aerospace, Liebherr Group, Mecaer Aviation, Meggit, Omni Aerospace, PBS Group, Safran, and Triumph Group, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.1.1 Increasing Aircraft Orders from Airlines and Military Forces

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.3.3 Threats to Substitutes

4.3.3.1 No Substitutes Available in the Market

4.3.4 Threats of New Entrants

4.3.4.1 Smaller Players are entering the Market

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

4.3.5.1 Existence of both Industry Recognized as well as Emerging Companies Intensify the Competitive Scenario



5. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Growth in the Number of Aircrafts is Having a Positive Impact on the Environment Control System Market

5.1.2 the Increasing Demand for Improved Cabin Safety and Comfort

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Developments in Terms of Technological Advancements, Material Used, and Application is Impacting the Market Growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Electrification of Environment Control System and Electric Aircraft

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Manufacturers Initiatives Towards ECS Fouling Prediction and Maintenance Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Overview

6.2 Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market - By System

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Breakdown, By System, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Air Conditioning Systems

7.4 Temperature Control Systems

7.5 Aircraft Pressurization Systems

7.6 Bleed Air Systems

7.7 Others



8. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Conventional Environmental Control Systems

8.4 Electric Environmental Control Systems



9. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aircraft Environmental Control System Market Breakdown, By Aircraft Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Fixed Wing

9.4 Rotary Wing



10. Global Aviation Environmental Control System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Aviation Environmental Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 Europe Aviation Environmental Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 APAC Aviation Environmental Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Aviation Environmental Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.6 SAM Aviation Environmental Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.3 Market Initiative



12. Aircraft Environmental Control System Market - Company Profiles

12.1 FIMAC S.p.A.

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3 Jormac Aerospace

12.4 Liebherr Group

12.5 Mecaer Aviation Group

12.6 Meggitt PLC

12.7 Omni Aerospace Inc.

12.8 PBS Group, a.s.

12.9 Safran AeroSystems

12.10 Triumph Group, Inc.



