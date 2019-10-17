Real Estate License School Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Real estate license schools help aspiring real estate professionals earn real estate licenses by providing them with essential educational materials and exams. The global real estate license school software market size was $3080 million in 2018 and is expected to go up to $4730 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The real estate license school software varies from region to region owing to the varying laws, certifications, and property standards. The real estate license school software provides professionals with customized solutions, including specialized courses and tests based on the license requirements in their region. The software can be accessed via hosted portals on product websites, with exam preparation material generally available for download. After getting a real estate license, professionals have various types of real estate software options to choose from in their practice.

The real estate license school software market growth can be attributed to the growing number of real estate development and government regulations mandating the need for a certified real estate professional. The use of advanced technology in the license school software will also attract more users to install the software, thus increasing the overall market growth.

Key Players:

REAL ESTATE EXPRESS

VanEd

Dream Town Realty

Aceable

Segmentation

The global real estate license school software market can be primarily segmented by product type.

By product, the software can be divided into ERP, PMS, and CRM. Of these, CRM contributed more than$2.69 million to the overall market share in 2017, and the application of the software is predicted to increase in the forecast period. The unique features of CRM software drive the growing demand for the solution in real estate school, further increasing the real estate license school software market share.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the real estate license school software market can be categorized by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America has witnessed the highest adoption of the software solution due to the advanced use of technology, the growing real estate market, and better government norms. Europe holds the second position in the market.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for the use of real estate license school software. India, China, and Japan are the major regions where the software demand has grown rapidly in recent years, and this upward trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

Industry News

Market players adopt various strategies like mergers & acquisitions to get a better foothold in the real estate license school software market. The strategy involves acquiring small companies by major corporations to offer ore streamlined solutions, thus helping companies get a competitive advantage. Further, a diverse product portfolio can attract more end-users, and acquiring a small company can give both companies access to other's technology and consumers.

Companies can focus on providing user-friendly software solutions to make it easy for global users to navigate the real estate license school software. Also, a company should have strong post-sales policies to assist customers, which will increase demand for their software.

