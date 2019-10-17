Altran Expands Americas Life Sciences Business, Plans Digital Therapeutics Innovation Center in Greater Boston

New offerings integrate patient experience, product design and solution engineering to help clients cut time to market and deliver life-saving technologies to patients

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altran , the world leader in engineering and R&D services, announced today a significant expansion of its Life Sciences business in the Americas, combining assets and capabilities from several acquisitions to offer new end-to-end solutions that will help clients bring life-saving products and digital innovations to market more quickly.

Altran has also increased investments in patient-centric innovations. The company will be opening this fall a Digital Therapeutics Innovation Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. It will serve Altran’s roster of blue-chip clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and hospital and health services industries across the Americas.

“Our investment and expansion of our Americas Life Sciences business will allow our life sciences clients to accelerate innovation and product development, reducing time to market and improving quality of life and longevity for millions of patients,” said Laila Worrell, CEO of Altran North America. “We have a network of 2,800 industry experts in 15 countries – engineers, pharmacists, medical doctors, regulatory specialists – and a 35-year heritage of serving the world’s leading healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. We are uniquely positioned to partner with clients globally to deliver highly customized, leading-edge solutions.”

Altran offers patient-centric product development and digital healthcare services that enhance patient engagement and medical outcomes while improving clients’ operational performance. Leveraging its extensive industry experience and cross-industry technology capabilities , Altran Life Sciences business in the Americas provides services in three main areas:

Patient-centric product development , using human-centric design, system engineering, mechanical engineering, software frameworks, wireless communications and testing to develop new digital therapeutics and connected health solutions (including cybersecurity)



, using human-centric design, system engineering, mechanical engineering, software frameworks, wireless communications and testing to develop new digital therapeutics and connected health solutions (including cybersecurity) Life sciences digitalization , providing digital health, big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services to help companies transform their businesses and organizations, and generate value from data



, providing digital health, big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services to help companies transform their businesses and organizations, and generate value from data Industrial performance and regulatory compliance, harnessing expertise in quality assurance, process engineering and digital manufacturing to optimize performance, compliance and managed services

Later this month, from Oct. 27 to 30, Altran will have a prominent presence at the 2019 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Las Vegas, organized by the world’s largest not-for-profit association for pharmaceutical engineering. Several Altran experts will be on hand to present, give demonstrations and answer questions. Specific talks will include:

“How to Use AI and Data to Improve the Manufacturing Process,” by James Sokolowski , Director of Analytics Solutions at Tessella , an Altran company focused on AI and analytics

, Director of Analytics Solutions at , an Altran company focused on AI and analytics “Human at the Core of Digital Transformation,” by Ramon Antelo , Managing Director of Altran’s World Class Center for Advanced Manufacturing

, Managing Director of Altran’s World Class Center for Advanced Manufacturing “Continuous Manufacturing: Enhance Your Process With Design Thinking,” by Olivier Michel , Life Sciences Specialist at Altran’s World Class Center for Life Sciences Process Excellence

, Life Sciences Specialist at Altran’s World Class Center for Life Sciences Process Excellence “Digital Solutions for Life Sciences Manufacturing,” by Antelo and Michel (workshop)

In addition, two high-tech demonstrations ‒ of an interactive factory that uses virtual reality to control production and of a digital assisted lab that uses augmented reality to perform complex quality-control tasks ‒ will be given at Altran’s booth (#139). For more information on Altran’s activities at the conference as well as relevant publications, please visit https://www.altran.com/uk/en/tradeshow/2019-ispe-annual-meeting-expo .

For more information on Altran’s Life Sciences offerings, please visit www.altran.com/us/en/industries/life-sciences .

About Altran

Altran is the undisputed world leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers its customers a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its customers, from concept to industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow. Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defence & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Industry & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. The acquisition of Aricent expands the Group's portfolio of expertise in semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated €2.9 billion in revenue in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com

