Medicinal Cannabis Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis is a psychoactive drug which is derived from the cannabis plant. Medicinal cannabis has been shown to have a positive impact on patients with a wide variety of diseases and symptoms including cancer, chronic pain, depression, arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, migraines, epilepsy, MS, AIDS, ALS, Alzheimer’s, PTSD, Parkinson’s, Tourette’s, etc. The global medical cannabis market is being driven by the rise in the legalisation of cannabis for medical use in numerous countries, with varying degrees of legal restriction. Some of these countries include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, etc.

The medicinal cannabis industry is currently experiencing unprecedented levels of growth thanks to increased social acceptance and more open regulatory regimes. This growth rate can also be attributed to the fact that owing to its therapeutic benefits, it is also safe and has less severe side effects in comparison to other treatment options. Furthermore, other growth enablers are Clinical trials, R&D activities and steadily rising ageing population. In addition to this, even companies across the world are conducting wide-scale research and development to identify new ways to leverage this wonder plant.

Key Players

Study of the global medicinal cannabis market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

GreenWich

Abbvie

Insys Therapeutics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Aphria

Manitoba Harvest

Phytokann

Botanical Genetics

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

GLOBAL MEDICINAL CANNABIS MARKET: SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The global medicinal cannabis market, in terms of segmental analysis has been divided based on route of administration, application, species, end-use, derivatives and geographical insights.

Based on route of administration, the sector has been classified into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. Oral solutions and capsules, accounts for the biggest market share.

On the basis of application, the segment finds its use in the treatment of arthritis, migraine, epilepsy, etc.

Based on species, the market has different categories which are named as Indica, Sativa and hybrid. Presently, Indica holds the maximun share and proves to be a boon in insomnia, relaxing the muscles, relieving body pains, headaches and migraines.

The market segment has been segregated on the basis of end use includes pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, and others. Presently, the pharmaceutical industry represents the dominant end-user.

On the basis of derivatives, the market sector has been segmented into Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others. CBD is extensively used for medical purposes due to its non-psychotic effect and low levels of toxicity, whereas, THC is deployed to reduce the side-effects of AIDS and cancer treatment.

Research Methodology

The market report has been collected with the support of many primary (surveys, interviews, observations,) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to analyze and collect proper information for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical evaluation. Porter’s Five Force Model was used to ascertain the market evaluation precisely and to authenticate the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative study related with the Medicinal Cannabis market.

