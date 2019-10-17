$4+ Billion Foot & Ankle Devices Market Outlook, 2027 - Growing Incidents of Sports Injuries & Road Accidents

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot & Ankle Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global foot & ankle devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,084.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,038.24 Mn in 2018. The foot & ankle devices market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidences of sports injuries, growing incidents of road accidents and rising the number of orthopedic surgeries. However, factor such as lack of reimbursement for orthopedic procedures is the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.



The road accidents are the major driving cause of death by injury and the tenth leading cause of all deaths across the world. Many people injured in road accidents occupy around 30% - 70% of orthopedic beds in hospitals of countries across the globe. Across the world, roads are shared by buses, cars, motorcycles, trucks, mopeds, pedestrians, animals, taxis, and other modes of travel.



As per the estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), road traffic injuries are anticipated to be the eighth driving cause of death across the world. If the trend of the growing number of accidents is continued, it is estimated that by 2030, road traffic injuries will be the seventh, driving cause of death across the world. As per data by the CDC published in 2016, road accidents injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries. For instance, it was expected that the approximate cost of US$ 518 billion across the globe and near around US$ 65 billion in the lower-income and middle-income countries.



Foot injuries are significantly high in car crashes. As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology, around 76% of total foot & ankle car injuries occur due to head-on collisions since the lower extremities are absorb the impact at first during such accidents. However, the other 21% of foot injuries are due to roll-overs and side impacts. Foot and ankle devices such as splints, rehabilitation braces and supports, knee and ankle braces are used to support the injured and damaged parts. Hence, the rise in the rates of road accidents is expected to fuel the demand for foot & ankle devices market at a significant price during the forecast period.



Global foot & ankle devices market was segmented by product, application and end user. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as joint implants, prostheses, braces & support, and fixation devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into trauma, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and hammertoe.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the foot & ankle devices market are The National Centre for Sports Development, Federation Internationale de Football Association, the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Food and Drug Administration, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Foot & Ankle Device Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Foot & Ankle Device Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Foot & Ankle Device Market - By Geography



2. Global Foot & Ankle Device Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Foot & Ankle Devices - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries

5.1.2 Growing Incidents of Road Accidents

5.1.3 Increase in the Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Lack of Reimbursement for Orthopaedic Procedures

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in the Geriatric Population

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Prevention of Sports Injuries Genomics

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Foot & Ankle Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Foot & Ankle Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market Share by Product 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Joint Implants

7.4 Prostheses

7.5 Braces & Support

7.6 Fixation Devices



8. Foot & Ankle Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market Share by Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Trauma

8.4 Osteoarthritis

8.5 Osteoporosis

8.6 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.7 Hammertoe



9. Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.2 Europe Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.5 South And Central America Foot & Ankle Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



10. Foot & Ankle Devices Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies in the Foot & Ankle Devices Market, 2016-2019

10.3 Organic Developments

10.4 Inorganic Developments



11. Foot & Ankle Devices Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Smith & Nephew plc

11.2 Wright Medical Group N.V.

11.3 Stryker Corporation

11.4 Arthrex, Inc.

11.5 Zimmer Biomet

11.6 ssur

11.7 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

11.8 DePuy Synthes

11.9 Acumed LLC

11.10 Extremity Medical



