Analysis on North America's $1.1Bn Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market 2019-2027

North America aircraft heat exchanger market in is expected to grow from US$ 633.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,101.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.4% from the year 2018 to 2027.



In the year 2018, the global aerospace industry has experienced a solid year as passenger travel demand strengthened, and global aerospace expenditure continued to rise. The aerospace industry is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory in 2019, led by increasing commercial aircraft production and strong aerospace spending.



According to the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), in the year 2017, the government of the U.S. spends on research and development on aerospace and defense was totaled US$ 83.9 Bn. Also, the industry's commercial aerospace sector saw its increase in the year 2017, compelled by higher shipments of commercial aircraft and general aviation aircraft. Thus, due to the rapid rise in the aerospace industry, several aircraft manufacturers can benefit from the growing spending in the sector to design and manufacture advanced aircraft heat exchangers. This factor drives the aircraft heat exchanger market.



Due to the support and involvement of the government in various potential regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific in the demand and supply of aerospace products, the aerospace industry has set itself on the secure path towards a transformational change. The transformational change leads toward the progression of the aerospace industry as, the industry is developing in the export-oriented sector, with the potential to provide superlative opportunities for established companies in the aircraft heat exchanger market. Many major companies which design and manufactures aircraft heat exchangers have the opportunity to expand its business in developing countries such as Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, and others and gain a strong position in aircraft heat exchanger market. Therefore, growing aviation sector is aiding the growth of aircraft heat exchanger market in developing regions.



The North America aircraft heat exchanger market by type is segmented into the flat tube, plate-fin. Plate fin holds a significant share of the aircraft heat exchangers market and is expected to grow at a good growth rate in the near future. Heat exchangers play an important role in the design and operations of several machines such as power generators, heating systems, air conditioning systems, vehicles, oil rigs, refrigerators, and several engineering processing systems. Relying on the overall function and location, heat exchangers come in two common types such as a flat tube, plate-fin heat exchanger. Plate-fin heat exchangers vary in terms of structure, but this type utilizes the same concepts of thermodynamics.



Some of the players present in North America aircraft heat exchanger market are BOYD Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Jamco Corporation, Liebherr Group, Meggit Plc, TAT Technologies Inc., Triumph Group, Wall Colmonoy, Woodward Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1.1 Buyer Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Decreasing

4.2.3 Threats to Substitutes

4.2.3.1 Existence of Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems and Flight Tracking Systems

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants

4.2.4.1 Established Players Capture the Maximum Market

4.2.5 Degree of Competition

4.2.5.1 Large Number of Well Established Players with Balanced Financial Status

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing popularity of plate-fin heat exchangers

5.1.2 Rapidly growing aviation industry

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Extended Lifecycle of the aircraft heat exchangers

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Business expansion opportunities in developing countries

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing use of additive manufacturing

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market - Market Analysis

6.1 North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Flat Tube

7.4 Plate-fin



8. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Analysis - Type of Aircraft

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Breakdown, Type of Aircraft, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

8.4 Fixed-Wing Aircraft



9. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Engine

9.4 Airframe



10. North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market - Country Analysis



11. Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market - Company Profiles

12.1 Boyd Corporation

12.2 Collins Aerospace

12.3 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4 Jamco Corporation

12.5 Liebherr Group

12.6 Meggitt PLC

12.7 TAT Technologies Ltd.

12.8 Triumph Group, Inc.

12.9 Wall Colmonoy

12.10 Woodward, Inc.



