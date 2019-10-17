Personal Care Packaging Market to grow at 6.4% CAGR to hit $39.78 Bn by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Trends, PESTEL, Packaging Types, Value Chain, Products, Competitive Strategies and Recent Developments: Adroit Market Research

Innovations in the cosmetic products sector such as aerosol sprays and lotion pumps has created ample opportunities in the packaging industry. Flexible type in the product segment holds the largest share in the market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Personal Care Packaging Market by Product (Flexible, Rigid plastics, Paper, Metal and Glass), by Application (Skin care, Hair care, Bath & Shower, Fragrances and others), by Packaging type (Bottles, Cans, Cartons, Jars, Tubes, Pouches and others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Personal care packaging is provided for various products in the skincare and hair care industry such as body creams, shampoos, lotions, sprays, conditioners, etc. The products are provided in packaging of various forms such as bottles, pumps, and boxes by using different materials as metal, plastics, glass, paperboard etc. Rise in urbanization, along with the advancement in the packaging technology is attracting a number of consumers in the global industry.

The global market size for personal care packaging was valued at USD 25.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise up to USD 39.78 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for beauty and cosmetic products among consumers along with various technological innovations are proving to be a major driver for the personal care packaging products. Other key factors driving the market include the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle and the introduction of environment friendly and the natural ingredient products.

The global personal care packaging report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The revenue for the market is provided for the global level, as well as regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa along with its bifurcation for key countries. Also, the market is studied for different segments such as product, application and packaging types.

The report also provides an assessment of the personal care packaging market by giving value chin, PESTEL and porter’s five forces analysis. The qualitative assessment of the report is covered by using the market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends of the personal care packaging industry.

Furthermore, with inclusion of company profiles of the global and the regional players, an in depth analysis is provided in the report along with the competitive landscape and positioning of the top players in the industry.

The global personal care packaging market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players in the industry. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over other players by participating in partnerships, collaborations, and agreements and expanding their businesses.

Asia Pacific held majority of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to have the highest growth rate of 8.2% from the period 2019 to 2025. Rapid advancement in technology and large population are the two key factors that drive the personal care packaging market in the region, especially in China, Japan and India markets. The key vendors in the personal care packaging market are WestRock Company, Albea Group, Mondi plc, Crown Holdings, Inc., HCP Packaging, RPC Group, Aptar Group, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCT Packaging Inc., Ampac Holding, and others

