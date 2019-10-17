Air Quality Control Systems | World Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.72% Over 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Control Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for air quality control systems is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.72% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Major factors driving the market studied are the growing awareness among consumers, stringent air quality control regulations, growing end-user industries, and increasing awareness among common mass to mitigate health risks. However, the emergence of alternative and renewable sources of energy with reduced/zero emissions, and high capital required for the installation of AQCS is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Power generation industry dominated the market in 2018 with the maximum market share of air quality control systems and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing pollution and growing industrialization. Retrofitting of old industrial plants with air quality control system to meet stringent regulatory norms set up by the government is likely to acts as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest market being India & China owing to growing industrialization and construction activity leading to the increasing demand for air quality control system equipment.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Power Generation Industry

In the power generation industry, power plants are the largest sources of emission of SO2, mercury, and acid gases. In the power sector, coal accounts for around 98% of SO2 emissions, 94% of mercury emissions, 86% of NOx emissions, and 83% of fine particulate emissions. About 42% of the world's power in 2018 was generated using coal. The production of the aforementioned harmful gases can be minimized using air quality control systems (AQCS), such as, electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, flue gas desulfurizers, and mercury control systems.

The growing concerns regarding environmental pollution and government actions to curb the same are driving the market. Stringent international and government regulations, such as, the Clean Air Act (CAA), and the Mercury and Air Toxics standard enforce the installation of systems that monitor and curb emissions to bring them to a safer level, in power generation companies using fossil fuels

Europe, which has mandated companies to employ high-quality AQCS, has the most stringent air pollution control laws for the industrial sector and with similar stringent laws been enforced in various regions the market for AQCS is expected to grow strongly during the forecast period.

With the increasing restriction on the emission level in various industries by the government agencies the market for Air quality control system is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

The exponential growth in the industrial sector (which includes power generation, cement manufacturing, and chemicals and metal processing) has influenced the demand for air quality control systems. With countries like China & India already topping the list of most polluted countries, the governments have been forced to implement laws and regulation for the emission standard in these countries forcing the pathway for the implementation of AQCS in industries.

The increasing rate of coal consumption, illegal mining operations, and less efficient industrial processes have led to the deterioration of air quality. In addition, the growing per-capita energy consumption and demand for the same are the major factors responsible for the high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. To control rising emission the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has implemented air pollution control norms and standards that mandate the installation of air quality control systems in all industries.

China adopted tough emission standards for sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and particulate matter (PM), for the newly constructed, and existing power plants in 2012 and 2014, respectively. In addition, all newly constructed and existing power plants are subjected to mercury emission standards from 2015 onwards. These environmental regulations have further propelled the demand for air quality control systems in the country.

With the major economies trying to shift toward the renewable for the energy generation most coal-fired power plant are expected to get decommissioned during the forecasted period, which might lead to the stagnant growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



The global air quality control system market is fragmented. Some of the major companies include Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Amec Foster Wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Ducon Technologies Inc, General Electric, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd, and Siemens AG.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2024 (in USD billion)

4.3 Recent Developments in Air Quality Control System Market

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.2 Restraints

4.5 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.6 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Power Generation

5.1.2 Cement Industry

5.1.3 Iron & Steel Industry

5.1.4 Chemical Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Types

5.2.1 Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP)

5.2.2 Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

5.2.3 Scrubbers

5.2.4 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

5.2.5 Fabric Filters

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1 India

5.3.2.2 China

5.3.2.3 Japan

5.3.2.4 Australia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Chile

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Algeria

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

6.3.2 Thermax Ltd.

6.3.3 Amec Foster Wheeler

6.3.4 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

6.3.5 Ducon Technologies Inc.

6.3.6 General Electric

6.3.7 Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

6.3.8 Siemens AG

6.3.9 Gea Bischoff

6.3.10 Hamon Corporation

6.3.11 Esco International

6.3.12 Horiba Ltd.

6.3.13 Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.3.14 Pure Air Solutions

6.3.15 Tri-mer

6.3.16 Andritz AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56ruis

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.