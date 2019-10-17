Malt Ingredients Industry Report 2019: Worldwide Market Opportunities & Projections to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Malt Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Malt Ingredient Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Malt has been a primary source of the brewery for decades. With the growing awareness of malt benefits, the scope of it has tapped the food industry as an additive, flavor, colorant, and ingredient.



Barely is considered as the major source for malt ingredients. It is mainly used in the beverage industry, owing to its unique enzyme property.



The beverage industry is a major consumer of malt ingredients, owing to an increase in alcoholic beverages demand, such as whiskey, beer, vodka, scotch, and non-alcoholic beverages demand.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Alcoholic Beverages



Malt is a primary ingredient in several beverages, such as beer, whiskey, malted shakes, and malt liquor, among other region-specific drinks. Among alcohol sales, the beer holds a significant chunk of the market share. Malt contains a huge amount of enzymes that help in the production of simple sugars and amino acids from the starch, in the proteins.



Malt is a form of sugar that is transformed into alcohol and carbon dioxide in beer and is a prominent ingredient in whiskey as well, among other alcoholic beverages. The growing popularity of wine and other beverages acts as a hindrance in the growth of this market, as this would reduce the consumption of beer.



Brazil is One of the Growing Market



Brazil holds one of the highest shares in the South American malt ingredient market and has the highest application of malt in beer, traditional alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic malt beverage. The increasing consumption of beer and non-alcoholic malt beverages in the country is driving the growth of barley used in malt production, as barley gives a superior flavor profile and has varied processing advantages in beer production.



Furthermore, there's a rise in the use of organic malt in making breweries, which is boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, demand from the industrial sector and increased scope of application in the food and beverage industry, are expected to drive the malt ingredient market, during the forecast period in the country.



Competitive Landscape



Global Malt Ingredients market is a highly competitive market with a few major companies holding the major market share. The increasing applications of malt is attracting more players to enter into the market. The brewing industry is the major area of application of malt ingredients. Players are also expanding their ingredient sources to enter into new applications.



