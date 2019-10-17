Wireless Audio Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Wireless Audio Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Wireless Audio Market

The wireless audio market research report analyses the market on the basis of key players, product types, regions, and applications. It provides in-depth knowledge of the market. It analyses historic data and future prospects. It also ensures that readers get the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

The report lists the leading competitors and provides strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes forecasts, analysis, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and profiles of the leading industry players.

The wireless audio market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.22 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). Consumers are becoming more aware of the latest trends and technology. Their lifestyle and spending abilities have also enhanced. Every consumer now wants to be updated with the latest technology. All of this has led to the market's growth. Devices such as a microphones, headphones, speaker docks, home theatre in box systems, etc. are making space in consumers' houses. There is also a high demand for mobility, which, in turn, becomes a strong driving factor for the wireless audio device market. The growth of this market is also enhanced by the increasing demand for smartphones as a source of entertainment, preferences for portable devices, and advancements in wireless technologies.

Segmentation

The in-depth study of the report analyzes each manufacturer’s manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market. The key manufacturers covered are Apple(Beats), LG, SAMSUNG(Harman), Logitech(Jaybird), Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sonos, DEI, Vizio, Bose, Boston, Sony, Shure, VOXX, Philips, YAMAHA, Jabra, Amazon, and Google.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into soundbar and wireless speakers, wireless headphones and earphones, and wireless microphones. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into consumer and home, and commercial and automotive.

Regional Analysis

This report focuses on wireless audio devices volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of such devices. Regionally, the report is segmented into the USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. The Asia Pacific has a major share of the market. The rising population of middle-class consumers in countries such as China, India, and Japan is the main driving force behind the market growth in the coming years. China is also one of the biggest manufacturers of wireless audio devices. America has been contributing a lot to the global market.

Industry News

In September 2019, Roku launched Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Wireless Subwoofer. The speakers will work with any TV and not just Roku's. Last year, Roku had entered the speaker business by bringing Roku TV Wireless Speakers.

In October 2019, Skullcandy announced the launch of Vert, the clip-anywhere wireless earbuds. They aim to integrate music into the world of adventure sports.

