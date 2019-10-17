UAE Feed Additives Market Review 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2025 | Key Players are Cargill, Alltech, Chr. Hansen and BASF

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Nutritional, Technological, Zootechnical And Sensory), By Feed Form (Liquid And Dry), By Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture And Others) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.



The report thoroughly covers market by feed type, feed form, animal type and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



UAE feed additives market has been exhibiting substantial growth in the recent years due to setting up of new feed mills and expansion of existing ones. The demand for good quality meat is expected to grow further at a significant rate over the coming years. Expanding livestock population and surge in incidences of animal diseases would act as a key driver for the growth of UAE feed additives market.



The feed additives market in UAE has registered a compelling growth over the past few years as the consumers are getting more conscious about livestock's health. Moreover, the imminent growth of UAE Feed Additives Market would be driven by factors such as industrialization of livestock industry, low feed conversion ratio, regressing gut health, and ecological impact of the meat and dairy industry.



By animal type, the UAE feed additives market is segmented into poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others. The poultry segment acquired the largest market in the Middle East due to consumer taste preferences. Additionally, the efflux of camel-milk based products, including energy drinks, milk powder and ice cream is responsible for the growth of feed additives market in UAE.

Some of the major players in the UAE Feed Additives Market are Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Chr. Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC and BASF SE.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview

3.1 UAE Country Indicators

3.2 UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues

3.3 UAE Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 UAE Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Feed Form, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 UAE Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Animal Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 UAE Feed Additives Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.7 UAE Feed Additives Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 UAE Feed Additives Market - Ecosystem and Value Chain



4. UAE Feed Additives Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. UAE Feed Additives Market Trends



6. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview, By Types

6.1 UAE Nutritional Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 UAE Technological Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 UAE Zootechnical Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4 UAE Sensory Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview, By Feed Form

7.1 UAE Dry Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 UAE Liquid Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. UAE Feed Additives Market Overview, By Animal Type

8.1 UAE Poultry Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 UAE Ruminants Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 UAE Aquaculture Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 UAE Other Animals Feed Additives Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9. UAE Feed Additives Market Key Performance Indicators



10. UAE Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 UAE Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

10.2 UAE Feed Additives Market Opportunity Assessment, By Animal Type, 2025F



11. UAE Feed Additives Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

11.2 UAE Feed Additives Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill, Inc.

12.2 BASF SE.

12.3 Alltech, Inc.

12.4 Chr. Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC

12.5 Evonik Gulf FZE



13. Strategic Recommendations



