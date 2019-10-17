Fragrance Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fragrance– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

October 17, 2019

Global Fragrance Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Overview:

Perfumes and fragrances help in improving the grooming habits of people. The fragrance is the most crucial segment of personal care products and has become a necessity for the people. Fragrance and perfume products are used to relieve unpleasant body odour developed due to sweating. Perfumes are considered important as they help in boosting a person's mood and morale. Perfumes and fragrances ensure that you get through the day without feeling conscious of unpleasant body odour. The Asia Pacific Fragrance market is projected to prosper at a moderate CAGR of about 6.20% during the forecast period.

Market players operating in the perfume manufacturing industries are focusing on the development of organic perfumes, developed using natural fragrance ingredients, primarily due to the growing concerns regarding issues related to synthetic fragrances, such as skin allergies, etc. Rising consumer expenses on personal care & cosmetic products and surging awareness regarding the therapeutic advantages of natural fragrance are expected to drive the global fragrance market. Rising investments in advertisements, marketing, and promotion of the products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The prominent market players are investing in these factors, in order to impact the customer purchase decisions.

The surging influence of celebrity endorsements and social media marketing platforms are impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by the market players. Further, constant improvements in the research and product innovation strategies, advancement in the production procedures, modernization of production equipment, and increased per capita spending on personal care products are expected to drive the demand for perfumes all over the world. The consumers have now shifted their preference towards the premium and organic perfumes. However, factors like the high cost of perfume, the deficiency of raw materials, and the bargaining power of suppliers and customers are expected to impede the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrance

Firmenich International

Symrise

Takasago International

V. MANE FILS

Sensient Technologies

Market Segmentation:

According to market research, the global fragrance market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, marketing channels, and regional markets-

Based on the product type, the global fragrance market can be segmented into-

Plant

Animals

Minerals

Others



Based on the applications, the global fragrance market can be segmented into-

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Others



Based on the marketing channel, the global fragrance market can be segmented into-

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Fragrance Customers



Fragrances and perfume products are equally popular among men and women. Some perfumes are exclusively manufactured for men/women.

Based on the regions, the global fragrance market can be segmented into-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region considered a prominent market of fragrances. The growth of the region. It can be attributed to the high availability of natural fragrance ingredients, rising disposable income of people residing in the region, and a rise in the number of local consumers pursuing quality products, particularly young customers. People residing in this region have shifted their interest from the mass to premium fragrance products. Fragrances and perfumes play a vital role in the growth of luxury personal care product brands, particularly in India and China. Also, the women living in the Asia Pacific region are getting attracted towards the premium and organic fragrance products, which is further expected to impact the market growth.

Important Facts:

Biotique, Advanced Ayurveda, has launched its new range of premium organic fragrances. The brand guarantees that the fragrances are developed using 100% natural ingredients that will suit all skin types and textures. The brand has conducted an in-depth analysis of all the ingredients to make sure that they are competent enough to offer good results. Some of the bestsellers from this organic range of perfumes include Bio Sensual Jasmine, Bio Imperial Patchouli, Bio royal Saffron, Bio Fresh Neroli, and Bio Blissful lavender.

Continued…..

