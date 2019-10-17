Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market. This report focused on Intraocular Lens (IOL) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Intraocular Lens (IOL) industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Intraocular Lens (IOL) types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Intraocular Lens (IOL) industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Intraocular Lens (IOL) business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ALCON, AMO (Abbott), Bausch + Lomb, HOYA, CARL Zeiss, Ophtec, Rayner, STAAR, Lenstec, HumanOptics, Biotech Visioncare, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Aurolab, SAV-IOL, Eagle Optics, SIFI Medtech, Physiol

Overview

IOL- Intraocular Lens is a lens that is generally implanted in the eyes. IOLs are quite effective in treating myopia or cataracts. Pseudophakia IOL is a common type of IOL. In general, this is embedded at the time of cataract surgery. Before using this lens, doctors remove the cloudy crystalline lens. This IOL replaces the crystalline lens to provide a light focusing function. Another type of intraocular lens is a phakic intraocular lens. It is implemented on the existing natural eye lens.

It is generally used in refractive surgery. This type of IOL can change the optical power of eyes, and it can be used to treat near-sightedness or myopia. It comes with a plastic lens along with struts made of plastic. The struts, also called as haptics, keep the lens at the right place. All most all the IOLs which are used today are fixed mono-focal lenses. However, the market is full of different types of IOLs. As it helps people with limited viewing ability, the demand for IOLs is gone up.

The global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is anticipated to grow to USD 4.56 billion by the end of 2023. In the year 2016, the market value was $ 3.35 billion. During the forecast period, it is expected to grow at 5.4 % of the compound annual growth rate. Growth in the global intraocular lens market can be attributed to the increase number of geriatric patients, rising awareness about preventing eye diseases and diabetes, initiatives taken by the government, and technological advancement. There are also other factors which are propelling market growth.

Global Market Segmentation

The World Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is divided on the basis of application or end-users, type, and regions. Considering the type, it is split into Non-Foldable Lenses and Foldable Intraocular Lens. Foldable IOLs are the segment under product type, which is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. These are well-known to accommodate well with the post-surgical changes. Based on the end-users or application, it is segmented into Treat Cataracts and Others. Treat Cataract segment will witness the maximum market share during the forecast period. The reason is the number of cataract cases is increasing every day across the world.

Geographical Market Segmentation

Speaking about the geographical segmentation of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market, it is divided into some major regions. Some of the important regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Along with the regions, it also includes some countries such as the US, Mexico, Japan, China, India, UK, Canada, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, Spain, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and others. The report suggests the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness as the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue generation. The major Asia -Pacific countries which will influence the regional market are Japan, India, and China.

