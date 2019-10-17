Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Report 2019-2024 - Development of Active RFID Technology for Instruments Present Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID), Component (Software, Hardware [Scanner], Service), End-User (Hospital [Public, Private]), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The surgical instrument tracking systems market is projected to reach USD 312 million by 2024 from USD 161 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.1%.



This report analyzes the surgical instrument tracking systems market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of surgical instrument tracking systems. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the need to meet FDA Unique Device Identification mandates, requirement for better inventory and asset management practices, and growth of the surgical instruments market. However, high system costs, long investment cycles, and a lack of realization of ROI are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The prominent players operating in this market include Censis Technologies (US), Material Management Microsystems (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Haldor Advanced Technologies (Israel), Intelligent InSites, Inc. (US), Key Surgical, Inc. (US), Mobile Aspects (US), TGX Medical Systems (US), Xerafy (China), STANLEY Healthcare (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Infor Inc. (US), SpaTrack Medical Limited (UK), and Scanlan International, Inc. (US).

By component, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the component, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the hardware segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the repeat purchase of non-durable RFID tags/barcode labels that need replacement as tags/labels are prone to detachment during washing and/or damage during sterilization cycles.



By technology, the barcode segment dominated the surgical instrument tracking systems market in 2018



Based on technology, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into barcode and RFID. The barcode segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. The low cost of installation has resulted in the increased adoption of barcode technology in the surgical instrument tracking systems market.



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to government initiatives to implement asset tracking solutions and growing access to healthcare facilities in the region.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the surgical instrument tracking systems market

Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the surgical instrument tracking systems market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new systems, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global surgical instrument tracking systems market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of the leading players in the surgical instrument tracking systems market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm93ge

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

