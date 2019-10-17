Inulin Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Inulin Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Inulin Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Inulin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Inulin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Inulin is a slightly sweet carbohydrate that has certain beneficial properties. It is classified as a fiber because it passes through the digestive tract without being metabolized until it reaches the colon. Unlike cellulose fiber (bran etc.) it is a soluble fiber. Inulin comes from a natural source and occurs in a large variety of plants, where it plays an important biological role as reserve carbohydrate. Inulin has been part of our daily diet for hundreds of years, as you find it in many fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, onions, and wheat. When extracted from chicory roots, inulin can be successfully used as a beneficial ingredient in many food applications.

Overview

In general, Inulin is a type of starch which can be found in herbs, fruits, and vegetables. Most of the consumers consume this starch in their typical routine product. For example, leeks, onion, wheat, banana, wild yams, garlic, banana, and chicory root. It comes with a sufficient level of fibre and quite low in calories. Different studies have proved that this starch plays a significant role in the growth of intestinal bacteria. That’s why it is also known as dietary fibre.

It has been seen that from the last few months, the usage of these nutrients has gone up significantly. The primary reason behind this is the health benefits it offers. This is a significant source when it comes to substituting fats. Consumers are now getting more conscious about health and their lifestyle. Following which they are now using this nutritional component. So, based on the various positive aspects, it can be said that the global market for this will witness tremendous growth in the coming years.

The report says in the year 2015, the global market size was around 250-kilo tons. By the end of 2023, it will reach 480-kilo tons. The world market is expected to be worth above USD 3 billion by the year 2023. The expected compound annual growth rate will be around 8.5 percent during the forecast period. The major driving factor of the global market is expanding the dairy industry. It is hugely used in different dairy products such as ice-creams, cheese, yoghurts, and more.

Global Market Segmentation

The world Inulin market has been segmented by type, end-users or applications, and regions. Based on the type, this has split into Chicory Roots, Artichoke, and Others. On the basis of application, it has segmented into Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceutical. The report suggests that the food & beverage segment will remain the largest market segment under the application category during the forecast period. The reason is the increasing the importance of functional ingredients, which can effectively improve the gut healthy and reduce the level of sugar. On the other side, increasing demand for milk-made products in the Middle East will force manufacturers to increase their production capacity.

Segmentation of The Market Based on Regions

The Inulin market is divided into some major regions. They are Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. However, the report also includes market information from different countries located in different regions. The countries are the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Germany, China, India, France, Russia, Spain, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, Argentina, and more. Looking at the current market situation, it can be said that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market. The reason is this region houses some leading dairy-based product manufacturing companies who are continuously expanding their business. They are also supporting the overall growth of the global market.

