2019 Profiles of 50 Major Global Appliance Manufacturers

This report ranks 50 appliance manufacturers selected according to their volume of sales. From the point of view of the ownership, 39 of these companies are public listed while 11 are privately owned.



The total turnover of the analyzed companies is worth around USD 750 billion, including USD 208 billion of the major appliances considered in this report: refrigerators and freezers, washers and driers, dishwashers, hoods, cooking appliances, microwave ovens, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners.



Company profiles are available for each of the 50 appliance manufacturers, with information on company background, historical and recent facts, basic data (including total turnover of the last five years, white appliances turnover and white appliances share on total production, number of employees and turnover per employee, as well as number of household appliances sold, when available), sales breakdown by business, by product and by geographical area, production sites and brands.



In the ranking we can find:

Holding companies where major appliances represent just a minor portion of the total turnover (e.g.Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, Liebherr, etc.)

Specialized companies, with an incidence of major appliances on the total turnover in excess of 80% (Whirlpool, Electrolux, BSH, Arelik)

Companies with two or more relevant business units, where major appliances represent 30%-60% (Haier, LG, Nortek, Franke-Artemis, Middleby Corp.)

The analysis includes global players and "regional leaders" (Amica, CNA Group, Gorenje, Dacor, Arelik, Vestel, Smeg, and others). Some companies have developed an international presence in specific segments (Middleby Corp. in the bakery segment, Gree, Daikin and Chunlan for air conditioners).



Considering the country of the headquarters, 15 companies are Chinese (including Taiwan), 7 Japanese, 5 Americans, 5 Italians, 11 of other European countries (including Turkey), 3 from South Korea 3 from India and 1 from Mexico.



Excel Database



A detailed and customizable excel database with all the market figures and international trade by single product code is delivered together with this report. Data are reported both in values (US$) and in quantities (Units).



Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Scenario



1. Basic Data

World. Appliances market. Basic data, 2018. Million USD and percentage shares

World. Appliances market, focus on HOME Appliances, 2018

World. Home appliances sector at glance, 2018

Activity trend: Home Appliances production, 2016-2018 and Recent facts

Competition: Sales of home appliances and market shares of the leading companies

Manufacturing locations and employment: Production facilities location of top 50 players. Number of employess in the home appliance business, 2014-2016-2018 for the leading companies

Sales by geographical area: Home appliances. Estimated market breakdown by geographical area, 2018

EMEA; America; Asia-Pacific: Sales of home appliances and market shares of the leading companies

Financial indicators: Home appliances manufacturers. Selected financial indicators, Cost of employees on revenues and R&D expenses on revenues, 2014-2018

Outlook: Real growth of GDP, focus on 50 countries. Historical data and forecasts up to 2020. Population and per capita GNP

2. World Trade of Major Appliances

World trade of major appliances by segment and main product, 2014-2016-2018

World trade of major appliances by country/geographical area

Five major exporting and importing countries of major appliances. Exports and imports, 2014-2018. USD and EUR million

Trade balance of major appliances, 2014-2018: focus on 50 countries. USD and EUR million

3. World Trade of Major Appliances by Segment



4. Refrigerators and Freezers, Clothes Washers and Dryers, Cooking Appliances, Hoods, Dishwashers

For each segment:

Exports and Imports, 2014-2018: focus on 25 countries. USD million, percentage shares and annual percentage changes

Exports and Imports, 2014-2018: focus on 50 countries. Thousand items and unit values

Part II: Profiles Of Major Appliances Manufacturers Worldwide

Activity description, Appliances product portfolio, History, Mergers and acquisitions, Financial figures available (Turnover, Employees, Operating Margin, Number of units sold), Sales breakdown by geographical area and by product segment, Manufacturing locations, Brands



Part III: Annex Excel Database



Appendix: List of Mentioned Companies

