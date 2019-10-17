Premium Cosmetics Market to Grow with High Disposable Income

Premium Cosmetic Market 2019 Global And North America Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium Cosmetic Industry

Description

Premium cosmetics products are gaining strong foothold all across the world due to huge impacts from the fashion industry on the populace. Consumers have grown conscious about their appearances and are trying to stay in sync with their idols in every way possible. This has a lot to do with the pervasive nature of social media which is making people more self-conscious. At the same time, they are worried about the negative impacts of these products. Hence, they are relying on brands. This is creating enough space for the premium cosmetics market to expand.

Various factors are at play in taking this global premium cosmetics market ahead. Investors are chipping in hefty numbers to increase their profit margin by considerable amount. Also, they are launching innovative products. Natural and organic products are gaining grounds which is creating scope for further strategic moves from various companies. This is primarily because of the need to safeguard the skin from adverse effects.

Competitors:

Several companies are cashing in from the global premium cosmetics market. They are Coty, Chanel, LVMH, Shiseido, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oréal, P&G, Unilever, Avon, Jahwa, Amore Pacific, Henkel, and others.

Segmentation:

Type and application are segments on which the global premium cosmetics market has been analyzed. This report has a special eye on the factors that can influence the global market in the coming years.

Based on the type, the global premium cosmetics market can be segmented into conventional, organic, vegan, and others. The conventional segment has substantial market coverage, People are also looking for natural and vegan components to make sure that they don’t get much side-effects.

Based on the application, the premium cosmetics market can be segmented into hair care, skin care, fragrances & perfumes, make-up, and others. The fragrances & perfumes segment is quite big and covers a substantial portion of the market. The hair care segment is gaining grounds to safeguard people from growing pollution level.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions in which the global premium cosmetics market has been segmented. This analysis reveals demographic challenges that the market face in its attempt to expand the business.

North America and Europe are quite aware of these products as several of the producers are from these two regions. High expenditure capacity is also going to help these two regions in their various expansion plan. The US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK are prominent markets from these two regions.

The APAC region is also having a good run in the market with several countries posting substantial growth in the regional market. India, China, Japan, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand have emerged as substantially strong countries who can contribute much in the revenue generating process.

Industry News:

Innisfree is making an ingress in the Indian market using Nykaa as their front. The entry of this Korean-styled brand is very subtle but pervasive.

Continued...

