Huge Demand of Sorghum Beer Market 2019-2025|Consumption,Application,Trend,End-User and Future Projection

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorghum is an ingredient that is used in South Africa and China to produce beverages. In South Africa, the product finds application in the manufacturing process of beer, whereas in China, it is used to produce other types of liquors. In many regions, the traditional barley grain gets replaced by sorghum and it delivers gluten-free beer. The choice for sorghum is also greater than barley in various regions as it is inexpensive in comparison with barley.

This beer is known for its unique taste that is a blend of a slightly sour and fruity taste and its appearance is of pinkish-brown with a cloud-like feel. The product is known for its rich protein content and it has low carbohydrate content. It has an alcohol content that varies from 1% to 8%. The manufacturing process includes mashing, malting, souring, boiling, and fermenting. The souring process is a traditional touch that is completely different from the other liquors.

Its production process is quite easy and it can be prepared easily at home. The process takes a few days and it can be kept intact for several days. The market for sorghum beer can feel a bit slighted owing to its lack of exposure compared to other variants. However, better marketing strategy for the sorghum beer can mark exponential growth for the component.

Top key Players

Heineken

Diageo

Nile Breweries

Global Sorghum Beer Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Wet-based

Dry-based

Segment by Application

Wholesale

Retail

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe can make significant progress in the global market for sorghum beer as these regions have significant buying power with which they can export the end product or get hold of the ingredients. These regions have significant exposure to the product as well that is why the growth for the beer is much easier. The Asia Pacific market is getting acquainted with the product gradually and is expected to make significant demand in the coming years. The Middle East & Africa region can record significant growth owing to the contribution made by South Africa as the sorghum beer is a native product. The product is known by several names in different countries from the African region. For instance, bil-bil in Cameroon, pombe in East Africa, burukutu in Nigeria, and bjala bja setso in Northern Sotho.

