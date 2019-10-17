Congratulations on the Awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Abiy

The United States congratulates Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on the prestigious honor of being the 100th recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Prime Minister Abiy’s commitment to seeking peace on the African continent and ending conflict with Eritrea demonstrates courage, strength, and leadership. We celebrate this momentous occasion with the people of Ethiopia and the entire continent.

Today, there is a new generation of Africans filled with hope for a more prosperous and peaceful future. The Prime Minister’s efforts in strengthening democracy and peace in Africa inspire the world’s future leaders to become agents of positive change in their own regions. We commend the Nobel Committee for recognizing the extraordinary efforts of Dr. Abiy to advance peace and end conflict in our world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.