NOR Flash Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOR flash memory is also used in cellphones and are most expensive when compared with the other sources. The NOR flash memory type is found primarily in the memory cards, solid-state drives that are specially manufactured in the year 2009 or later, the USB flash drives, and other similar products that are used for the process of general storage and data transfer.

Market Segmentation

The Global Market of NOR flash can be segmented depending upon their types of material,

Serial NOR Flash – The Serial NOR Flash Memory is that segment of the NOR Flash memory with supports a temperature of up to +125°C. The Production Part Approval Process or commonly known as the PPAP support is readily available for the customers of the automotive sector.

Parallel NOR Flash – The Parallel NOR Flash Memory is designed specifically for providing fast and random accessed read performance with high bandwidth. The AL NOR Flash family is the standard model of Flash that has extended temperature support.

Key Players:

Cypress

Samsung

Winbond

Micron

Macronix

ISSI

Eon

Microchip

GigaDevice

Major Geographical Regions

Based on the region, the Global Market of the NOR Flash includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights

The Global NOR Flash Market size is said to increase convincingly by the year 2024, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than its projected value for the generation of revenue during its forecast period. The Global NOR Flash Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side in the year 2018, with revenue more than its forecasted value. In this study, the base year considered is 2018, and 2019 to 2024 has been considered the forecast period to estimate the size of the market for the Global NOR Flash Market.

One of the significant factors that have been a constant source of the growth of NOR Flash is the growing demand for it in developing countries. Continents of North America and Europe have always been the major markets of the growth of the NOR Flash. Whereas the rise of demand for NOR Flash in the South Asian Countries is contributing to the growth of the industry.

