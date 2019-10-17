Cubic Telecom partners with Rogers to provide connectivity to the Canadian automotive industry

Partner will deliver navigation, real-time route mapping, streaming music and video and local content for Canadians

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , a leading connectivity management software provider for the automotive and IoT industries, and Rogers Communications , the largest provider of wireless communications services in Canada, today announced a collaboration to provide a connected car solution for Canadians. This important partnership integrates Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform (Platform for Application and Connectivity Enablement) and connected car solution with the Rogers mobile network, enabling a high-quality connected car experience throughout Canada and the United States.



As a leader in IoT, Rogers is able to support seamless connectivity for any auto manufacturer hosted on Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform. PACE integrates with multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) IT systems and mobile operator platforms to provide car users with access to always-on connected services and streaming content. Cubic Telecom’s PACE integrates multiple technologies into a single point of control for the automotive manufacturer.

Drivers and passengers will benefit from navigation and real-time route mapping and can stream their favourite music and video content across Canada and the United States. The first automakers set to benefit from this agreement will be announced early next year, with Cubic Telecom and Rogers connected vehicles starting to appear on Canada’s roads in early 2020.

Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO said, “Through our partnership with Rogers, a leader in IoT, we’re able to bring Canadians our seamless PACE connectivity management platform, all powered by Canada’s most trusted network[1]. OEMs will soon be able to provide Canadians the opportunity to interact with local content in real-time wherever they travel. We are excited about expanding our PACE automotive solution and industry-first connected car capabilities into Canada in partnership with Rogers.”

“We chose to partner with Cubic Telecom based on its proven robust solution and reputation as a leading connectivity provider to the automotive marketplace. Rogers for Business is focused on developing strategic partnerships to drive innovation and enable businesses in the auto industry to transform their customer experience and bring new services to market,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com. For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338, 647-747-5118

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

[1] Based on total wireless subscribers.

