Telnyx Enters New Global Expansion Phase with European Offices in Dublin and Warsaw

Telnyx headquarters in Chicago

Markets see value in Telnyx providing maximum flexibility and offering a number of value-add features while still being priced competitively, even in the enterprise space.” — Telnyx CEO David Casem

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform with numbers in more than 60 countries around the globe, is expanding its presence in Europe. The company moved into offices in Dublin this month and recently opened a technical hub in Warsaw. Today, they announced plans to open sites in Sao Paolo and London in the near future.

The company has recently appointed a Telnyx Sales team based in London, as well as a new VP of Sales, Ankur Passi. The Dublin office consists of the Engineering Technical Support team as well as the Operational and Marketing teams. Meanwhile, the technical hub in Warsaw consists of specialist Elixir engineers dedicated to the Programmable Voice API — Call Control.

“As we expand globally, we’re encouraged that the market recognizes that we’re solving problems like real-time communication and end-to-end security through technology, by converging the CPaaS, telecom equipment and telecom service provider model,” said Telnyx CEO David Casem. “Markets like Europe and Asia-Pacific, particularly the UK and Australia, see value in Telnyx providing maximum flexibility and offering a number of value-add features while still being priced competitively, even in the enterprise space.”

Additionally, Telnyx is expanding its global network by launching a new Point of Presence in Sydney, Australia. The move furthers the company’s continued global network expansion and allows all call media and signaling to be kept within Australia, reducing latency and directing all media and traffic over Telnyx’s private IP-network. Recently, Telnyx also launched voice and SMS capabilities in both Australia and the UK.

It’s been a busy few years for Telnyx: Growing from just a handful of employees in 2013 to more than 100 people across the globe today, with a revenue increase of 380 percent in 2018. In addition to market and geographic expansion, earlier this year Telnyx closed a funding round with participation from Founders Fund, Drive Capital and Glynn Capital.

With more than 7 billion devices on the PSTN, voice and messaging technologies are virtually changing the way that businesses achieve real-time communications with customers. Telnyx offers over 5,000 business customers access to and control of the public switched telephone network (PSTN), enabling them to build differentiated solutions not possible through current CPaaS providers or incumbent telecom operators.

The company has built an improved and more affordable offering through vertical integration — converging the CPaaS, telecom service provider and telecom equipment manufacturer business models. Telnyx offers customers a secure, highly available platform that traditional operators and over-the-top players can’t. It has deployed a global network, leverages a multi-cloud infrastructure, procures numbering resources directly from regulatory authorities, and interfaces with other carriers as a peer. Some of Telnyx’s customers include: Ooma, CallRail, Replicant, TalkDesk, Retreaver, Updox, Karuna Health, Partners.



About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (e.g., Call Control, Elastic SIP Trunking, Global Numbers), programmatic messaging, embedded communications and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications. Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection.

For more information, please visit telnyx.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.