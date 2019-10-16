Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $99.1 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $269.7 million

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $99.1 million or $1.69 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 22.5% compared to the prior quarter and 7.6% compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Company recorded net income of $269.7 million or $4.60 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2019 compared to net income of $263.5 million or $4.50 per diluted common share for the same period of 2018.



Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2019:

Comparative information to the second quarter of 2019



Total assets increased by $1.3 billion or 15% on an annualized basis.



Total loans increased by $406 million or 6% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion or 17% on an annualized basis, the increase was net of a $552 million reduction in brokered deposits.



Mortgage banking production revenue increased by $12.8 million as mortgage loans originated for sale totaled $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019.



Net interest income decreased by $1.3 million as a 25 basis point decline in net interest margin was partially offset by a $1.7 billion increase in average earning assets.



The net overhead ratio declined by 24 basis points to 1.40%, effectively offsetting the impact of the net interest margin decline.

Recorded net charge-offs of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The $9.4 million includes $4.0 million of additional net charge-offs related to the three non-performing credits disclosed in the second quarter of 2019.



The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined by two basis points to 0.38%.

Other highlights of the third quarter of 2019



Total period end loans were $364 million higher than average total loans in the current quarter.



Loans to deposits ratio ended the period at 89.6%.



Recorded a $3.9 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC.

Recorded a reduction in value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $4.0 million.



Recorded acquisition related costs of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $238,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Expansion activity



Opened two new branches in the city of Chicago.

Completed the previously announced acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp., the parent company of STC Capital Bank, early in the fourth quarter of 2019. STC Capital Bank had approximately $190 million in loans and approximately $244 million in deposits as of June 30, 2019.



Announced an agreement to acquire SBC, Incorporated, the parent company of Countryside Bank, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. Countryside Bank had approximately $420 million in loans and approximately $511 million in deposits as of June 30, 2019.

Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported record net income of $99.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, up from $81.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $1.3 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $4.8 billion higher than at the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter was characterized by strong balance sheet growth, decreased net interest margin, increased mortgage banking revenue, improved credit quality, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."



Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced significant growth in retail deposits demonstrating the value of our local brand and branch network. We are pleased to now have the largest deposit base in the Chicago market area among locally headquartered banks. Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019 which was net of a reduction of $552 million in brokered deposits to optimize our funding base. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 96% of total deposits. Additionally, the Company grew total loans by $406 million with growth diversified across various loan portfolios including the commercial real estate, commercial premium finance receivables, life insurance premium finance receivables and residential real estate portfolios. We remain aggressive in growing quality assets that meet our standards and will seek to fund that by expanding deposit market share and household penetration."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest margin declined by 25 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans and increased levels of interest bearing cash. However, net interest income only decreased slightly as compared to the prior quarter due to growth in earning assets. We expect to begin to realize the benefit of declining deposit rates in the fourth quarter of 2019 as this typically lags changes in the interest rate environment. We plan to deploy the excess liquidity gathered in the third quarter of 2019 to enhance net interest income and also believe that the announced acquisitions will be accretive to net interest margin. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses and will primarily measure that with the net overhead ratio which improved to 1.40%, or by 24 basis points in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business production increased in the current quarter as loan volumes originated for sale increased to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The favorable increase in origination volumes was primarily a result of increased refinancing activity due to the declining interest rate environment. Additionally, production margin expanded due to strategic efforts to enhance our origination channel mix. Declining long-term interest rates also contributed to a $7.2 million reduction in our mortgage servicing rights portfolio related to payoffs and paydowns as well as a $4.0 million reduction due to changes in fair value assumptions, net of hedging gain. However, those declines were more than offset by capitalization of retained servicing rights of $14.0 million in the current quarter. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. We believe that the mortgage rate outlook bodes well for mortgage origination demand in future quarters."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "Overall credit quality metrics improved in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The $9.4 million includes $4.0 million of additional net charge-offs (which were substantially reserved for in prior quarters) related to the three non-performing credits disclosed in the second quarter of 2019 and represents a return to lower levels of net charge-offs. These three credits are substantially resolved and are not expected to materially impact future quarters. The ratio of non-performing assets as a percent of total assets declined by two basis points to a historically low level of 0.38%. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have experienced significant franchise growth in 2019 and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong. We plan to continue our steady and measured approach to achieve our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions, like the recently completed acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. and the announced acquisition of SBC, Incorporated, as well as focusing on organic branch growth will continue to be a part of our overall growth strategy with the goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank."

The graphs below illustrate certain highlights of the third quarter of 2019.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:



BALANCE SHEET

Total assets grew by $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to an $823.7 million increase in interest bearing deposits with banks and $405.5 million of loan growth. There were no material additions to the Company's investment portfolio during the current quarter due to the lack of acceptable financial returns given the current interest rate environment. The Company believes that the $2.3 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of September 30, 2019 is more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan. Excess liquidity is expected to be deployed in future quarters to enhance net interest income.

Total liabilities grew by $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019 primarily comprised of a $1.2 billion increase in total deposits. The Company successfully leveraged its retail deposit base in the third quarter of 2019 to generate new deposits. In addition, the total deposit growth was net of a $552 million reduction in brokered deposits. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes. Non-brokered deposits now comprise approximately 96% of total deposits.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 4 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2019, net interest income totaled $264.9 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $17.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018. The $1.3 million decrease in net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was attributable to a $16.3 million decrease due to a reduction in net interest margin partially offset by a $12.1 million increase related to balance sheet growth and a $2.9 million increase from one more day in the quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019 and 3.59% (3.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2018. The 25 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 21 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a five basis point increase in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a one basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 21 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 14 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with the impact of a higher average balance of interest bearing cash. The five basis point increase in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a six basis point increase on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits largely due to retail deposit promotions.

For the first nine months of 2019, net interest income totaled $793.0 million, an increase of $82.2 million as compared to the first nine months of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.56% (3.58% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 3.58% (3.60% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2018.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 5 through 10 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the third quarter of 2019 totaled 15 basis points on an annualized basis compared to 36 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019 and eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, a $12.8 million decrease from $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a $4.8 million increase from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. The $9.4 million of net charge-offs in the current quarter includes $4.0 million of additional net charge-offs (which were substantially reserved for in prior quarters) related to the three non-performing credits disclosed in the second quarter of 2019 and represents a return to lower levels of net charge-offs. These three credits are substantially resolved and are not expected to materially impact future quarters. The provision for credit losses totaled $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. The amount of future additions to the allowance for credit losses will be dependent upon management’s assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance based on its evaluation of economic conditions, changes in real estate values, interest rates, the regulatory environment, the level of past-due and non-performing loans and other factors.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

As of September 30, 2019, $51.1 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $134.2 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of June 30, 2019, $54.9 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $129.1 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at September 30, 2019 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 97.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at September 30, 2019 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 98.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase. In addition to the $161.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there was $6.8 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses as of September 30, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.38% as of September 30, 2019, compared to 0.40% at June 30, 2019, and 0.52% at September 30, 2018. Non-performing assets, excluding PCI loans, totaled $132.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $133.5 million at June 30, 2019 and $155.8 million at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans, excluding PCI loans, totaled $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 compared to $113.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 and $127.2 million, or 0.55% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $17.5 million at September 30, 2019 decreased $2.3 million compared to $19.8 million at June 30, 2019 and decreased $10.8 million compared to $28.3 million at September 30, 2018. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes reserves are appropriate to absorb inherent losses and OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased by $140,000 during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreased brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of higher production revenues and an increase in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio in the third quarter of 2019. Production revenue increased by $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in origination volumes as a result of increased refinancing activity. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 52% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 37% in the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, production margin improved from 2.59% in the second quarter of 2019 to 3.01% in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a favorable shift in origination channel mix. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the third quarter of 2019, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased as retained servicing rights led to the capitalization of $14.0 million partially offset by negative fair value adjustments of $4.1 million and a reduction in value of $7.2 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company purchased an option at the beginning of the third quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The option was exercised during the current quarter resulting in a net gain of $82,000 which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.

The net gains recognized on investment securities in the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2019, respectively, were primarily due to gains on investment securities that were called and unrealized gains recognized on equity securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income increased by $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased income from investments in partnerships and interest rate swaps.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The $7.3 million increase is comprised of an increase of $2.7 million in salaries expense, $3.8 million in commissions and incentive compensation and $782,000 in benefits expense. The increase in salaries expense is primarily due to increased staffing as the Company grows and acquisition related expenses. Commissions and incentive compensation increased in the current quarter primarily related to the increased volume of mortgage originations for sale. The increase in benefits expense relates primarily to increases in employee insurance expense in the current quarter.

Equipment expense totaled $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $555,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased software licensing expenses.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2019 increased by $530,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily related to higher corporate sponsorship costs as well as increased spending related to deposit generation and brand awareness to grow our loan and deposit portfolios. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $148,000 in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $4.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to FDIC assessment credits received by the 15 Wintrust affiliate banks.

Professional fees expense totaled $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.8 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to increased fees on consulting services and legal fees. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $30.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 26.06% in the second quarter of 2019 and 25.13% in the third quarter of 2018. During the first nine months of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $93.7 million compared to $89.0 million for the first nine months of 2018. The effective tax rates were 25.78% for the first nine months of 2019 and 25.24% for the first nine months of 2018.

The year-to-date effective tax rates were impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $1.7 million in the first nine months of 2019 and $3.7 million in the first nine months of 2018. Excess tax benefits are expected to be higher in the first quarter when the majority of the Company's shared-based awards vest, and will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2019, this unit generated significant retail deposit growth. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.

Mortgage banking revenue increased from $37.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 to $50.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 an increase of $695,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $730 million to $810 million at September 30, 2019.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. In the third quarter of 2019, the specialty finance unit experienced higher revenue primarily as a result of increased volumes within its insurance premium financing receivables portfolio. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.4 billion during the third quarter of 2019 and average balances increased by $446.4 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances primarily resulted in a $6.5 million increase in interest income attributed to the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the third quarter of 2019, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $98.0 million to $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business increased to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue decreased by $140,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019, totaling $24.0 million in the current period. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $26.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.3 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $188.4 million increase from the $25.9 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to increased business.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed the Oak Bank Acquisition. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois, as well as approximately $223.8 million in assets, including approximately $126.1 million in loans, and approximately $161.2 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of $10.7 million on the acquisition.

On December 14, 2018, the Company acquired Elektra Holding Company, LLC ("Elektra"), the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"). CDEC is a provider of Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031. CDEC has successfully facilitated more than 8,000 like-kind exchanges in the past decade for taxpayers nationwide. These transactions typically generate customer deposits during the period following the sale of the property until such proceeds are used to purchase a replacement property. The Company recorded goodwill of $37.6 million on the acquisition.

On December 7, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank ("AEB"). Through this asset acquisition, the Company acquired approximately $164.0 million in assets, including approximately $119.3 million in loans, and approximately $150.8 million in deposits.

On August 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Chicago Shore Corporation ("CSC"). CSC was the parent company of Delaware Place Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Delaware Place Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois as well as approximately $282.8 million in assets, including approximately $152.7 million in loans, and approximately $213.1 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of $26.6 million on the acquisition.

On January 4, 2018, the Company acquired iFreedom Direct Corporation DBA Veterans First Mortgage ("Veterans First") with assets including mortgage-servicing-rights on approximately 10,000 loans, totaling an estimated $1.6 billion in unpaid principal balance. The Company recorded goodwill of $9.1 million on the acquisition.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the second quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2018 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(4)

basis point (bp) change from

2nd Quarter

2019 % or

basis point (bp)

change from

3rd Quarter

2018 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Net income $ 99,121 $ 81,466 $ 91,948 22 % 8 % Net income per common share – diluted 1.69 1.38 1.57 22 8 Net revenue (1) 379,989 364,360 347,493 4 9 Net interest income 264,852 266,202 247,563 (1 ) 7 Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.59 % (25 ) bp (22 ) bp Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.39 3.64 3.61 (25 ) (22 ) Net overhead ratio (3) 1.40 1.64 1.53 (24 ) (13 ) Return on average assets 1.16 1.02 1.24 14 (8 ) Return on average common equity 11.42 9.68 11.86 174 (44 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 14.36 12.28 14.64 208 (28 ) At end of period Total assets $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 30,142,731 15 % 16 % Total loans (5) 25,710,171 25,304,659 23,123,951 6 11 Total deposits 28,710,379 27,518,815 24,916,715 17 15 Total shareholders’ equity 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,179,822 11 11

Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):

Total assets $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 $ 30,142,731 Total loans (1) 25,710,171 25,304,659 24,214,629 23,820,691 23,123,951 Total deposits 28,710,379 27,518,815 26,804,742 26,094,678 24,916,715 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,267,570 3,179,822 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 264,852 $ 266,202 $ 261,986 $ 254,088 $ 247,563 $ 793,040 $ 710,815 Net revenue (2) 379,989 364,360 343,643 329,396 347,493 1,087,992 991,657 Net income 99,121 81,466 89,146 79,657 91,948 269,733 263,509 Net income per common share – Basic 1.71 1.40 1.54 1.38 1.59 4.65 4.57 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.69 1.38 1.52 1.35 1.57 4.60 4.50 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.56 % 3.58 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.39 3.64 3.72 3.63 3.61 3.58 3.60 Non-interest income to average assets 1.35 1.23 1.06 0.99 1.34 1.22 1.31 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.74 2.87 2.79 2.78 2.87 2.80 2.87 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.40 1.64 1.72 1.79 1.53 1.58 1.56 Return on average assets 1.16 1.02 1.16 1.05 1.24 1.11 1.23 Return on average common equity 11.42 9.68 11.09 10.01 11.86 10.74 11.71 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 14.36 12.28 14.14 12.48 14.64 13.60 14.47 Average total assets $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 32,418,875 $ 28,640,380 Average total shareholders’ equity 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,309,078 3,200,654 3,131,943 3,407,398 3,064,396 Average loans to average deposits ratio 90.6 % 93.9 % 92.7 % 92.4 % 92.2 % 92.4 % 94.2 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 89.6 92.0 90.3 91.3 92.8 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 64.63 $ 73.16 $ 67.33 $ 66.49 $ 84.94 Book value per common share 60.24 58.62 57.33 55.71 54.19 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 49.16 47.48 46.38 44.67 44.16 Common shares outstanding 56,698,429 56,667,846 56,638,968 56,407,558 56,377,169 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.8 % 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.3 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.7 9.6 9.8 9.7 10.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.3 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.5 Total capital ratio (5) 12.4 12.4 11.7 11.6 12.0 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 $ 151,001 Non-performing loans 114,284 113,447 117,586 113,234 127,227 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (6) 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.65 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 0.45 0.49 0.48 0.55 Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 174 172 170 167 166

Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 448,755 $ 300,934 $ 270,765 $ 392,142 $ 279,936 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 59 58 58 58 57 Interest bearing deposits with banks 2,260,806 1,437,105 1,609,852 1,099,594 1,137,044 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,270,059 2,186,154 2,185,782 2,126,081 2,164,985 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,095,802 1,191,634 1,051,542 1,067,439 966,438 Trading account securities 3,204 2,430 559 1,692 688 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 46,086 44,319 47,653 34,717 36,414 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 92,714 92,026 89,013 91,354 99,998 Brokerage customer receivables 14,943 13,569 14,219 12,609 15,649 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 464,727 394,975 248,557 264,070 338,111 Loans, net of unearned income 25,710,171 25,304,659 24,214,629 23,820,691 23,123,951 Allowance for loan losses (161,763 ) (160,421 ) (158,212 ) (152,770 ) (149,756 ) Net loans 25,548,408 25,144,238 24,056,417 23,667,921 22,974,195 Premises and equipment, net 721,856 711,214 676,037 671,169 664,469 Lease investments, net 228,647 230,111 224,240 233,208 199,241 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,087,864 1,023,896 888,492 696,707 700,568 Trade date securities receivable — 237,607 375,211 263,523 — Goodwill 584,315 584,911 573,658 573,141 537,560 Other intangible assets 43,657 46,588 46,566 49,424 27,378 Total assets $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 $ 30,142,731 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 $ 6,569,880 $ 6,399,213 Interest bearing 21,642,419 20,798,857 20,451,286 19,524,798 18,517,502 Total deposits 28,710,379 27,518,815 26,804,742 26,094,678 24,916,715 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 574,847 574,823 576,353 426,326 615,000 Other borrowings 410,488 418,057 372,194 393,855 373,571 Subordinated notes 435,979 436,021 139,235 139,210 139,172 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable 226 — — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 986,092 993,537 840,559 669,644 664,885 Total liabilities 31,371,577 30,194,819 28,986,649 27,977,279 26,962,909 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 56,825 56,794 56,765 56,518 56,486 Surplus 1,574,011 1,569,969 1,565,185 1,557,984 1,553,353 Treasury stock (6,799 ) (6,650 ) (6,650 ) (5,634 ) (5,547 ) Retained earnings 1,830,165 1,747,266 1,682,016 1,610,574 1,543,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,877 ) (45,429 ) (50,344 ) (76,872 ) (93,150 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,540,325 3,446,950 3,371,972 3,267,570 3,179,822 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 $ 32,358,621 $ 31,244,849 $ 30,142,731





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 314,277 $ 309,161 $ 296,987 $ 283,311 $ 271,134 $ 920,425 $ 761,191 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,478 3,104 2,209 3,409 5,285 8,791 12,329 Interest bearing deposits with banks 10,326 5,206 5,300 5,628 5,423 20,832 11,462 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 310 — — — — 310 1 Investment securities 24,758 27,721 27,956 26,656 21,710 80,435 60,726 Trading account securities 20 5 8 14 11 33 29 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,294 1,439 1,355 1,343 1,235 4,088 3,988 Brokerage customer receivables 164 178 155 235 164 497 488 Total interest income 354,627 346,814 333,970 320,596 304,962 1,035,411 850,214 Interest expense Interest on deposits 76,168 67,024 60,976 55,975 48,736 204,168 110,578 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774 4,193 2,450 2,563 1,947 8,417 9,849 Interest on other borrowings 3,466 3,525 3,633 3,199 2,003 10,624 5,400 Interest on subordinated notes 5,470 2,806 1,775 1,788 1,773 10,051 5,333 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,897 3,064 3,150 2,983 2,940 9,111 8,239 Total interest expense 89,775 80,612 71,984 66,508 57,399 242,371 139,399 Net interest income 264,852 266,202 261,986 254,088 247,563 793,040 710,815 Provision for credit losses 10,834 24,580 10,624 10,401 11,042 46,038 24,431 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 254,018 241,622 251,362 243,687 236,521 747,002 686,384 Non-interest income Wealth management 23,999 24,139 23,977 22,726 22,634 72,115 68,237 Mortgage banking 50,864 37,411 18,158 24,182 42,014 106,433 112,808 Service charges on deposit accounts 9,972 9,277 8,848 9,065 9,331 28,097 27,339 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 710 864 1,364 (2,649 ) 90 2,938 (249 ) Fees from covered call options — 643 1,784 626 627 2,427 2,893 Trading gains (losses), net 11 (44 ) (171 ) (155 ) (61 ) (204 ) 166 Operating lease income, net 12,025 11,733 10,796 10,882 9,132 34,554 27,569 Other 17,556 14,135 16,901 10,631 16,163 48,592 42,079 Total non-interest income 115,137 98,158 81,657 75,308 99,930 294,952 280,842 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 141,024 133,732 125,723 122,111 123,855 400,479 357,966 Equipment 13,314 12,759 11,770 11,523 10,827 37,843 31,426 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,907 8,768 8,319 8,462 7,370 25,994 20,843 Occupancy, net 14,991 15,921 16,245 15,980 14,404 47,157 41,834 Data processing 6,522 6,204 7,525 8,447 9,335 20,251 26,580 Advertising and marketing 13,375 12,845 9,858 9,414 11,120 36,078 31,726 Professional fees 8,037 6,228 5,556 9,259 9,914 19,821 23,047 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,928 2,957 2,942 1,407 1,163 8,827 3,164 FDIC insurance 148 4,127 3,576 4,044 4,205 7,851 13,165 OREO expense, net 1,170 1,290 632 1,618 596 3,092 4,502 Other 24,138 24,776 22,228 19,068 20,848 71,142 60,502 Total non-interest expense 234,554 229,607 214,374 211,333 213,637 678,535 614,755 Income before taxes 134,601 110,173 118,645 107,662 122,814 363,419 352,471 Income tax expense 35,480 28,707 29,499 28,005 30,866 93,686 88,962 Net income $ 99,121 $ 81,466 $ 89,146 $ 79,657 $ 91,948 $ 269,733 $ 263,509 Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 6,150 6,150 Net income applicable to common shares $ 97,071 $ 79,416 $ 87,096 $ 77,607 $ 89,898 $ 263,583 $ 257,359 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.71 $ 1.40 $ 1.54 $ 1.38 $ 1.59 $ 4.65 $ 4.57 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.38 $ 1.52 $ 1.35 $ 1.57 $ 4.60 $ 4.50 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.75 $ 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,690 56,662 56,529 56,395 56,366 56,627 56,268 Dilutive potential common shares 773 699 699 892 918 724 912 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,463 57,361 57,228 57,287 57,284 57,351 57,180





TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES



% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 (1) Sep 30,

2018 Balance: Commercial $ 8,195,602 $ 8,270,774 $ 7,994,191 $ 7,828,538 $ 7,473,958 6 % 10 % Commercial real estate 7,448,667 7,276,244 6,973,505 6,933,252 6,746,774 10 10 Home equity 512,303 527,370 528,448 552,343 578,844 (10 ) (11 ) Residential real estate 1,218,666 1,118,178 1,053,524 1,002,464 924,250 29 32 Premium finance receivables - commercial 3,449,950 3,368,423 2,988,788 2,841,659 2,885,327 29 20 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 4,795,496 4,634,478 4,555,369 4,541,794 4,398,971 7 9 Consumer and other 89,487 109,192 120,804 120,641 115,827 (35 ) (23 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 $ 23,820,691 $ 23,123,951 11 % 11 % Mix: Commercial 32 % 33 % 33 % 33 % 32 % Commercial real estate 29 29 29 29 29 Home equity 2 2 2 2 3 Residential real estate 5 4 4 4 4 Premium finance receivables - commercial 13 13 12 12 12 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 19 18 19 19 19 Consumer and other 0 1 1 1 1 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Annualized.





TABLE 2: COMMERCIAL AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN PORTFOLIOS

As of September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Total

Balance Nonaccrual > 90 Days

Past Due

and Still

Accruing Allowance

For Loan

Losses

Allocation Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other $ 5,150,567 32.9 % $ 34,397 $ — $ 51,463 Franchise 914,774 5.9 3,752 — 8,308 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 314,697 2.0 — — 2,481 Asset-based lending 1,045,869 6.7 5,782 — 8,445 Leases 754,163 4.8 — — 2,069 PCI - commercial loans (1) 15,532 0.1 — 382 361 Total commercial $ 8,195,602 52.4 % $ 43,931 $ 382 $ 73,127 Commercial Real Estate: Construction $ 850,575 5.4 % $ 1,030 $ — $ 9,405 Land 175,386 1.1 994 — 4,801 Office 996,931 6.4 8,158 — 10,066 Industrial 1,009,680 6.5 100 — 7,021 Retail 1,004,720 6.4 7,174 — 6,718 Multi-family 1,291,825 8.3 690 — 12,504 Mixed use and other 2,002,267 12.8 3,411 — 14,370 PCI - commercial real estate (1) 117,283 0.7 — 4,992 53 Total commercial real estate $ 7,448,667 47.6 % $ 21,557 $ 4,992 $ 64,938 Total commercial and commercial real estate $ 15,644,269 100.0 % $ 65,488 $ 5,374 $ 138,065 Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 5,654,827 75.9 % Wisconsin 744,577 10.0 Total primary markets $ 6,399,404 85.9 % Indiana 193,350 2.6 Florida 80,120 1.1 Arizona 62,657 0.8 California 67,999 0.9 Other 645,137 8.7 Total commercial real estate $ 7,448,667 100.0 %

Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.





TABLE 3: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 (1) Sep 30,

2018 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 $ 6,353,456 $ 6,569,880 $ 6,399,213 10 % 10 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 2,966,098 2,788,976 2,948,576 2,897,133 2,512,259 3 18 Wealth management deposits (2) 2,795,838 3,220,256 3,328,781 2,996,764 2,520,120 (9 ) 11 Money market 7,326,899 6,460,098 6,093,596 5,704,866 5,429,921 38 35 Savings 2,934,348 2,823,904 2,729,626 2,665,194 2,595,164 14 13 Time certificates of deposit 5,619,236 5,505,623 5,350,707 5,260,841 5,460,038 9 3 Total deposits $ 28,710,379 $ 27,518,815 $ 26,804,742 $ 26,094,678 $ 24,916,715 13 % 15 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 25 % 24 % 24 % 25 % 26 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10 10 11 11 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 10 12 12 12 10 Money market 25 24 23 22 22 Savings 10 10 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 20 20 20 20 22 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Annualized. Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.





TABLE 4: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of September 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &

Brokered

Certificates

of Deposit (1) MaxSafe

Certificates

of Deposit (1) Variable Rate

Certificates

of Deposit (2) Other Fixed

Rate Certificates

of Deposit (1) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (3) 1-3 months $ — $ 32,568 $ 91,118 $ 701,268 $ 824,954 1.66 % 4-6 months — 27,147 — 845,167 872,314 2.01 7-9 months — 11,048 — 1,155,153 1,166,201 2.18 10-12 months — 18,177 — 529,793 547,970 1.92 13-18 months — 15,977 — 733,072 749,049 2.36 19-24 months 1,000 9,714 — 1,128,392 1,139,106 2.62 24+ months — 5,042 — 314,600 319,642 2.30 Total $ 1,000 $ 119,673 $ 91,118 $ 5,407,445 $ 5,619,236 2.17 %

This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date. This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis. Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.





TABLE 5: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands) $ 1,960,898 $ 893,332 $ 897,629 $ 1,042,860 $ 998,004 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) Investment securities (2) 3,410,090 3,653,580 3,630,577 3,347,496 3,046,272 FHLB and FRB stock 92,583 105,491 94,882 98,084 88,335 Liquidity management assets (6) 5,463,571 4,652,403 4,623,088 4,488,440 4,132,611 Other earning assets (3)(6) 17,809 15,719 13,591 16,204 17,862 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 379,870 281,732 188,190 265,717 380,235 Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6) 25,346,290 24,553,263 23,880,916 23,164,154 22,823,378 Total earning assets (6) 31,207,540 29,503,117 28,705,785 27,934,515 27,354,086 Allowance for loan losses (168,423 ) (164,231 ) (157,782 ) (154,438 ) (148,503 ) Cash and due from banks 297,475 273,679 283,019 271,403 268,006 Other assets 2,618,000 2,443,204 2,385,149 2,128,407 2,051,520 Total assets $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,912,961 $ 2,878,021 $ 2,803,338 $ 2,671,283 $ 2,519,445 Wealth management deposits 2,888,817 2,605,690 2,614,035 2,289,904 2,517,141 Money market accounts 6,956,755 6,095,285 5,915,525 5,632,268 5,369,324 Savings accounts 2,837,039 2,752,828 2,715,422 2,553,133 2,672,077 Time deposits 5,590,228 5,322,384 5,267,796 5,381,029 5,214,637 Interest-bearing deposits 21,185,800 19,654,208 19,316,116 18,527,617 18,292,624 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 574,833 869,812 594,335 551,846 429,739 Other borrowings 416,300 419,064 465,571 385,878 268,278 Subordinated notes 436,041 220,771 139,217 139,186 139,155 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 22,866,540 21,417,421 20,768,805 19,858,093 19,383,362 Non-interest bearing deposits 6,776,786 6,487,627 6,444,378 6,542,228 6,461,195 Other liabilities 814,552 736,381 693,910 578,912 548,609 Equity 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,309,078 3,200,654 3,131,943 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 31,216,171 $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 Net free funds/contribution (5) $ 8,341,000 $ 8,085,696 $ 7,936,980 $ 8,076,422 $ 7,970,724

Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.





TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 10,636 $ 5,206 $ 5,300 $ 5,628 $ 5,423 Investment securities 25,332 28,290 28,521 27,242 22,285 FHLB and FRB stock 1,294 1,439 1,355 1,343 1,235 Liquidity management assets (2) 37,262 34,935 35,176 34,213 28,943 Other earning assets (2) 189 184 165 253 178 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,478 3,104 2,209 3,409 5,285 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 315,255 310,191 298,021 284,291 272,075 Total interest income $ 356,184 $ 348,414 $ 335,571 $ 322,166 $ 306,481 Interest expense: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 5,291 $ 5,553 $ 4,613 $ 4,007 $ 2,479 Wealth management deposits 9,163 7,091 7,000 7,119 8,287 Money market accounts 25,426 21,451 19,460 16,936 13,260 Savings accounts 5,622 4,959 4,249 3,096 2,907 Time deposits 30,666 27,970 25,654 24,817 21,803 Interest-bearing deposits 76,168 67,024 60,976 55,975 48,736 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774 4,193 2,450 2,563 1,947 Other borrowings 3,466 3,525 3,633 3,199 2,003 Subordinated notes 5,470 2,806 1,775 1,788 1,773 Junior subordinated debentures 2,897 3,064 3,150 2,983 2,940 Total interest expense $ 89,775 $ 80,612 $ 71,984 $ 66,508 $ 57,399 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,557 ) (1,600 ) (1,601 ) (1,570 ) (1,519 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) 264,852 266,202 261,986 254,088 247,563 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,557 1,600 1,601 1,570 1,519 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) $ 266,409 $ 267,802 $ 263,587 $ 255,658 $ 249,082





See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.





TABLE 7: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 2.15 % 2.34 % 2.39 % 2.14 % 2.16 % Investment securities 2.95 3.11 3.19 3.23 2.90 FHLB and FRB stock 5.55 5.47 5.79 5.43 5.54 Liquidity management assets 2.71 3.01 3.09 3.02 2.78 Other earning assets 4.20 4.68 4.91 6.19 3.95 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.63 4.42 4.76 5.09 5.51 Loans, net of unearned income 4.93 5.07 5.06 4.87 4.73 Total earning assets 4.53 % 4.74 % 4.74 % 4.58 % 4.45 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.67 % 0.60 % 0.39 % Wealth management deposits 1.26 1.09 1.09 1.23 1.31 Money market accounts 1.45 1.41 1.33 1.19 0.98 Savings accounts 0.79 0.72 0.63 0.48 0.43 Time deposits 2.18 2.11 1.98 1.83 1.66 Interest-bearing deposits 1.43 1.37 1.29 1.20 1.06 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.22 1.93 1.67 1.84 1.80 Other borrowings 3.30 3.37 3.16 3.29 2.96 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.08 5.10 5.14 5.10 Junior subordinated debentures 4.47 4.78 4.97 4.60 4.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.17 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.97 % 3.23 % 3.34 % 3.25 % 3.28 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (2) 0.42 0.41 0.38 0.38 0.33 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 3.37 % 3.62 % 3.70 % 3.61 % 3.59 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.39 % 3.64 % 3.72 % 3.63 % 3.61 %













Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.





TABLE 8: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for nine months ended, Interest

for nine months ended, Yield/Rate

for nine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,254,534 $ 836,710 $ 21,142 $ 11,463 2.26 % 1.83 % Investment securities (2) 3,563,941 2,943,802 82,142 62,398 3.08 2.83 FHLB and FRB stock 97,624 102,893 4,088 3,988 5.60 5.18 Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 4,916,099 $ 3,883,405 $ 107,372 $ 77,849 2.92 % 2.68 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 15,722 22,190 538 524 4.56 3.15 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 283,966 355,491 8,791 12,329 4.14 4.64 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 24,598,857 22,276,827 923,468 763,614 5.02 4.58 Total earning assets (8) $ 29,814,644 $ 26,537,913 $ 1,040,169 $ 854,316 4.66 % 4.30 % Allowance for loan losses (163,518 ) (146,287 ) Cash and due from banks 284,779 264,294 Other assets 2,482,970 1,984,460 Total assets $ 32,418,875 $ 28,640,380 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,865,175 $ 2,357,768 $ 15,457 $ 5,765 0.72 % 0.33 % Wealth management deposits 2,703,853 2,378,468 23,254 20,721 1.15 1.16 Money market accounts 6,326,336 4,927,639 66,337 26,038 1.40 0.71 Savings accounts 2,768,875 2,728,986 14,830 8,348 0.72 0.41 Time deposits 5,394,651 4,701,247 84,290 49,706 2.09 1.41 Interest-bearing deposits $ 20,058,890 $ 17,094,108 $ 204,168 $ 110,578 1.36 % 0.86 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 679,589 768,029 8,417 9,849 1.66 1.71 Other borrowings 433,465 257,175 10,624 5,400 3.28 2.81 Subordinated notes 266,430 139,125 10,051 5,333 5.03 5.11 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 9,111 8,239 4.74 4.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 21,691,940 $ 18,512,003 $ 242,371 $ 139,399 1.49 % 1.01 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,570,815 6,546,269 Other liabilities 748,722 517,712 Equity 3,407,398 3,064,396 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 32,418,875 $ 28,640,380 Interest rate spread (6)(8) 3.17 % 3.29 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (4,758 ) (4,102 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 8,122,704 $ 8,025,910 0.41 0.31 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8) $ 793,040 $ 710,815 3.56 % 3.58 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 4,758 4,102 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8) $ 797,798 $ 714,917 3.58 % 3.60 %





Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.





TABLE 9: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2019 20.7 % 10.5 % (11.9 )% Jun 30, 2019 17.3 8.9 (10.2 ) Mar 31, 2019 14.9 7.8 (8.5 ) Dec 31, 2018 15.6 7.9 (8.6 ) Sep 30, 2018 18.1 9.1 (10.0 )





Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Sep 30, 2019 10.1 % 5.2 % (5.6 )% Jun 30, 2019 8.3 4.3 (4.6 ) Mar 31, 2019 6.7 3.5 (3.3 ) Dec 31, 2018 7.4 3.8 (3.6 ) Sep 30, 2018 8.5 4.3 (4.2 )





TABLE 10: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of September 30, 2019 From one to (In thousands) One year or less five years Over five years Total Commercial Fixed rate 206,052 1,213,099 822,338 2,241,489 Variable rate 5,947,908 6,067 138 5,954,113 Total commercial $ 6,153,960 $ 1,219,166 $ 822,476 $ 8,195,602 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 463,155 2,043,088 341,511 2,847,754 Variable rate 4,573,350 27,555 8 4,600,913 Total commercial real estate $ 5,036,505 $ 2,070,643 $ 341,519 $ 7,448,667 Home equity Fixed rate 23,952 5,642 19,614 49,208 Variable rate 462,790 305 — 463,095 Total home equity $ 486,742 $ 5,947 $ 19,614 $ 512,303 Residential real estate Fixed rate 28,980 19,581 302,634 351,195 Variable rate 57,238 345,029 465,204 867,471 Total residential real estate $ 86,218 $ 364,610 $ 767,838 $ 1,218,666 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,365,631 84,319 — 3,449,950 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,365,631 $ 84,319 $ — $ 3,449,950 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 12,242 121,600 26,667 160,509 Variable rate 4,634,987 — — 4,634,987 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 4,647,229 $ 121,600 $ 26,667 $ 4,795,496 Consumer and other Fixed rate 51,386 9,802 1,943 63,131 Variable rate 26,356 — — 26,356 Total consumer and other $ 77,742 $ 9,802 $ 1,943 $ 89,487 Total per category Fixed rate 4,151,398 3,497,131 1,514,707 9,163,236 Variable rate 15,702,629 378,956 465,350 16,546,935 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 19,854,027 $ 3,876,087 $ 1,980,057 $ 25,710,171 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,252,517 One- month LIBOR 8,439,173 Three- month LIBOR 400,567 Twelve- month LIBOR 5,222,025 Other 232,653 Total variable rate $ 16,546,935

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.2 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Points (bps) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Third Quarter 2019 -50 bps -38 bps -15 bps Second Quarter 2019 +0 -9 -53 First Quarter 2019 +0 -1 -30 Fourth Quarter 2018 +25 +24 +9 Third Quarter 2018 +25 +17 +16





TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 160,421 $ 158,212 $ 152,770 $ 149,756 $ 143,402 $ 152,770 $ 137,905 Provision for credit losses 10,834 24,580 10,624 10,401 11,042 46,038 24,431 Other adjustments (13 ) (11 ) (27 ) (79 ) (18 ) (51 ) (102 ) Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (30 ) (70 ) (16 ) (150 ) (2 ) (116 ) 24 Charge-offs: Commercial 6,775 17,380 503 6,416 3,219 24,658 8,116 Commercial real estate 809 326 3,734 219 208 4,869 1,176 Home equity 1,594 690 88 715 561 2,372 1,530 Residential real estate 25 287 3 267 337 315 1,088 Premium finance receivables - commercial 1,866 5,009 2,210 1,741 2,512 9,085 10,487 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 117 136 102 148 144 355 732 Total charge-offs 11,186 23,828 6,640 9,506 6,981 41,654 23,129 Recoveries: Commercial 367 289 318 225 304 974 1,232 Commercial real estate 385 247 480 1,364 193 1,112 4,267 Home equity 183 68 62 105 142 313 436 Residential real estate 203 140 29 47 466 372 2,028 Premium finance receivables - commercial 563 734 556 567 1,142 1,853 2,502 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 36 60 56 40 66 152 162 Total recoveries 1,737 1,538 1,501 2,348 2,313 4,776 10,627 Net charge-offs (9,449 ) (22,290 ) (5,139 ) (7,158 ) (4,668 ) (36,878 ) (12,502 ) Allowance for loan losses at period end $ 161,763 $ 160,421 $ 158,212 $ 152,770 $ 149,756 $ 161,763 $ 149,756 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end 1,510 1,480 1,410 1,394 1,245 1,510 1,245 Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 154,164 $ 151,001 $ 163,273 $ 151,001 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.31 % 0.85 % 0.01 % 0.33 % 0.16 % 0.39 % 0.13 % Commercial real estate 0.02 0.00

0.19 (0.07 ) 0.00

0.07 (0.06 ) Home equity 1.08 0.47 0.02 0.43 0.28 0.52 0.24 Residential real estate (0.07 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.10 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.15 ) Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.15 0.55 0.23 0.16 0.19 0.31 0.39 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — — — Consumer and other 0.27 0.30 0.16 0.30 0.23 0.24 0.58 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.15 % 0.36 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.20 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 87.22 % 90.68 % 48.37 % 68.82 % 42.27 % 80.10 % 51.17 % Loans at period-end $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 $ 24,214,629 $ 23,820,691 $ 23,123,951 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.65 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.64 0.64 0.66 0.65 0.65













Provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Provision for loan losses $ 10,804 $ 24,510 $ 10,608 $ 10,251 $ 11,040 $ 45,922 $ 24,455 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments 30 70 16 150 2 116 (24 ) Provision for credit losses $ 10,834 $ 24,580 $ 10,624 $ 10,401 $ 11,042 $ 46,038 $ 24,431





TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.