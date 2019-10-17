First U.S. Franchisee Signs for St. George Utah Market

The Hansen's are the first fit20 franchise in the U.S.

fit20 U.S. Franchise Program Now Underway

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- fit20 USA announces the sale of their first U.S. franchise to Dustin and Jazmin Hansen in St. George, Utah. Fit20 is a unique concept that provides a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements, featuring a 20-minute weekly session with a certified personal trainer. The Hansen’s were looking for the next big thing and believe fit20 is it; a simple but effective way for maintaining strength and vitality as people age. “Everyone is time constrained these days but looking to stay fit”, says Jazmin the primary operator for the franchise, “the science behind fit20 substantiates that 20 minutes per week with a personal trainer has an amazing impact.”The fit20 concept is unique as its Members meet weekly with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly effective workout experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full body workout that increases strength and vitality.The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:- always with a personal trainer and by appointment- exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment- no distracting music, mirrors or group workouts- only 20 minutes per weekAfter nine years of development, Walter Vendel, the founder and CEO of fit20 Franchise BV, opened the first fit20 Studio in Zwolle, The Netherlands. There are now more than 15,000 members in 150 fit20 Studios Worldwide including The Netherlands, Belgium, USA, UK, Qatar, New Zealand, Germany, the Caribbean, France and Sweden. Three more countries are expected to come online in 2020. Fit20 USA is a master franchisee of fit20 Franchise BV.Jazmin has a great coach in her husband Dustin who was the first franchisee of InXpress and is now the CEO, as well as a board member of the International Franchise Association. “I am excited that we were able to be the first fit20 U.S. franchisee”, said Dustin, “we plan to open multiple Studios in our community and truly make a difference.” According to Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, “We couldn’t ask for a better first franchisee. The Hansen’s are committed to their community and to providing the latest in fitness programming to increase strength and vitality. It’s a great launch to our U.S. expansion efforts.”The fit20 US strategy features a single-Studio model and the Regional Developer option for markets with 1M or more in population. Litalien created this hybrid approach at ExxonMobil building a pipeline of 1,000 convenience stores in under five years. “By working with strategic partners in key markets who operate Studios and support independent franchisees we can meet the demand for strength training quickly and effectively,” says Dr. Litalien.



