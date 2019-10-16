Crystal Yacht Cruises Unveils 2022 and Q1 2023 Deployment for Award-Winning Crystal Esprit

Greek Isles focus, more Holy Land exploration, a return to Mediterranean rivieras and Seychelles paradise highlight the roster of yachting journeys

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 55 sailings of enriching discovery, adventure and all-inclusive luxury, Crystal Yacht Cruises announced today the comprehensive roster of 2022 and early 2023 itineraries for Crystal Esprit. A number of new options punctuate the collection of regionally focused voyages, with dozens of seven- and eight-night options catering to busy travel schedules or easily combined into longer adventures. In addition to exploration of hubs of profound history, featured destinations also capitalize on the 62-guest Crystal Esprit’s adventurous spirit, with numerous locales that are ideal for active, outdoor pursuits. Featured are 11 new itineraries in the areas most popular among Crystal yachting guests, including five in the Greek Isles; four along the Amalfi Coast and French and Italian rivieras; the United Arab Emirates; and the Holy Land.

“The scope of choices available to Crystal yacht guests in 2022 and into 2023 blends some of the world’s most famously captivating destinations with less visited spots, including harbors not accessible by larger vessels. We continue to listen to what our guests want most and are thrilled to add more voyages in those regions,” said Mark Spillane, Crystal Yacht Cruises’ director of sales and marketing. “Crystal Esprit was made for destinations like the Seychelles, the Italian Riviera, the islands of Greece and Cyprus and Capri – places ideal for exploring in the carefree atmosphere of a private yacht, with the exceptional onboard experience and service for which Crystal is celebrated.”

The Crystal Yacht Cruises experience is consistently lauded by travelers worldwide and was recently voted “Best Small-Ship Cruise Line” by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Among the options for Crystal Yacht Cruises guests in 2022 and 2023’s first quarter are:

Intensive Greek Isles discoveries, with a dozen seven- and eight-night voyages to the ancient icons, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and white-washed seaside villages in Mykonos and Santorini in response to guest demand; a morning call to Delos, allowing guests to explore the UNESCO Site before most other visitors; Hydra and others, as well as Nydri/Lefkada and Parga on the western shores of the mainland. Select itineraries also feature calls to the Peloponnese region and Corinth Canal and Turkey’s Turquoise Coast in Kas, Kuşadasi, Bodrum and Kalkan;

Springtime Mediterranean riviera voyages for the first time in three years, with six-, seven- and eight-nights, highlighting the glamour and regal history with overnights in Nice, Monte Carlo, St-Tropez, Capri and Porto Venere, as well as calls to Cannes, Corsica, Marina di Carrara, Positano, Portofino and a maiden call to Otranto, the gateway to the baroque city of Lecce. At least one overnight on each itinerary allows deeper exploration beyond the ports and more time for guests to wander the famous coastlines at their leisure;

Dalmatian Coast sailings in spring, summer and fall, marking Crystal Esprit’s seventh season cruising the tremendously popular region with nine focused seven-night sailings in Croatia visiting Opatija, Zadar, Vis, Hvar, Sibenik, Trogir, Rovinj, Korçula, Dubrovnik and Split, plus calls to Piran, Slovenia and Kotor, Montenegro on select voyages. Pine forests, freshwater springs, UNESCO-listed palaces and ancient sites and sparkling water offer multi-layered experiences throughout the region;

More Holy Land exploration in spring and fall, with one eight-night option and three 11-night options delving into the rich history of Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and Jordan, with several overnights offered in Larnaca, Ashdod and Aqaba on select sailings. Gateway cities lead to UNESCO treasures and wonders like Luxor and the Valley of Kings, the Rose City of Petra and the multicultural might of Jerusalem;

A return to the Seychelles in the early spring with eight seven-night voyages round-trip from Mahé in 2022 and nine seven-night options in 2023 – all showcasing the brilliant blue waters and vibrant reefs for snorkeling and scuba diving, as well as the lush gardens and forests, giant tortoises and colorful towns of the islands. The Indian Ocean island chain also sets the perfect stage for water sports and adventures from Crystal Esprit’s marina;

Warm winter sailings along the Arabian Peninsula, with six- and seven-night January voyages and nine- and 11-night December voyages bookending the year. Exploration of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar include an overnight in Dubai for the annual New Year’s Eve spectacular ringing in 2023, and a 10-night intensive transit of the Red and Arabian seas along the Gulf of Aden.

Crystal Esprit’s 2022 collection of all-inclusive itineraries will be available for booking on October 23 with fares beginning at $3,999 per person. The all-suite yacht is designed to create the atmosphere of a private yacht with the acclaimed standard of luxury and service for which Crystal is known, offering private butler service for every suite; fresh, farm-to-table cuisine in an array of open-seating dining venues; and a fully outfitted marina with complimentary use of water skis, wake and paddle boards, kayaks, jet skis and snorkel gear, while the yacht also offers deep-water adventures up to 1,000 feet in the yacht’s own private submersible for an additional charge.

