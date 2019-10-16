CIO Leadership: Hunter Muller Predicts that Reduced Trade Tensions Will Lead to Robust Investments in New Technology

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent stock market trends indicate that the reduced tensions between the U.S. and China will create a better environment for investing in new technologies, said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, in a recent Hunter Muller Predicts post .



Early October saw a sharp spike in the market, CNBC reported . Shares of large corporations such as Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple and J.P. Morgan Chase all rose between 0.5% and 3%.

“Clearly, this represents a phenomenal opportunity to invest in new technologies that will drive faster growth and create sustainable competitive advantages,” Muller said.

With the market looking bright for big technology companies, Muller said he predicts a steady increase in technological investments over the upcoming fiscal year.

Savvy technological investments also position CIOs and technology executives well for delivering substantial business value to their organizations. “Now is indisputably the best time to be a technology executive,” Muller said. “Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to leave your mark.”

This is the right time for technology executives to leverage the combined power of their knowledge, skill, experience and professional relationships to make a leap forward and truly make a difference, said Muller. “As technology leaders, we have a responsibly to provide expert guidance and solid advice that will enable the enterprise to become more customer-centric and outward focused,” Muller added.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

