Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $104.8 million, a third quarter record, was 5.2% higher than the third quarter of 2018.



Environmental Services segment reported record third quarter revenue of $69.0 million, an increase of 9.0% compared to the third quarter of 2018.



Environmental Services segment profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 9.3% compared to the third quarter of 2018.



Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million for the quarter compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the third quarter which ended September 7, 2019.

Third Quarter Review

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $104.8 million compared to $99.7 million for the same quarter of 2018, an increase of 5.2%.

Operating margin decreased slightly to 20.5% compared to 20.7% in the third quarter of 2018. Our third quarter SG&A expense was $12.0 million, or 11.5% of revenues, compared to $11.4 million, or 11.4% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $6.0 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.3 million in the year earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.25 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the write-off of assets and other costs associated with idled sites incurred during the quarter, third quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.28 (see reconciliation below).

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $69.0 million during the quarter compared to $63.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The 9.0% increase in revenue was driven by growth in most of our product and service lines with the vacuum, containerized waste, parts cleaning and antifreeze businesses being the primary contributors to the growth. Excluding the impact of a large field services project from our third quarter 2018 results, our organic revenue growth in the segment during the third quarter 2019 was 10.5%. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $17.8 million compared to $16.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The approximate $1.5 million increase was mainly driven by higher revenue.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "I am pleased to report that the third quarter represented our seventh consecutive quarter of high single or double-digit revenue growth in our Environmental Services segment. Unfortunately, unusually high healthcare cost resulted in lower than expected segment operating margin during the quarter."

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, re-refining activities, and sales of recycled fuel oil. During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, Oil Business revenues decreased 1.4% to $35.8 million compared to $36.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The decline in revenue was mainly due to a decrease in our selling price of base oil, partially offset by an increase in the volume of base oil gallons sold. Oil Business segment operating margin fell to 10.5% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 12.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The lower operating margin compared to the third quarter of 2018 was mainly due to a decrease in the spread between our selling price for base oil and our feedstock costs.

Recatto commented, "We are pleased with the results in the Oil Business segment given that base oil conditions during the third quarter were worse relative to last year."

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 90 branches serving approximately 95,000 customer locations.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 7,

2019 December 29,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,951 $ 43,579 Accounts receivable - net 55,653 51,744 Inventory - net 28,259 33,059 Other current assets 7,186 6,835 Total current assets 150,049 135,217 Property, plant and equipment - net 145,954 139,987 Right of use assets 79,498 — Equipment at customers - net 24,159 23,814 Software and intangible assets - net 16,149 14,681 Goodwill 32,744 34,123 Total assets $ 448,553 $ 347,822 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,089 $ 32,630 Current portion of lease liabilities 20,257 — Contract liabilities - net 2,332 166 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 6,051 6,024 Taxes payable 7,112 6,120 Other current liabilities 4,989 5,089 Total current liabilities 75,830 50,029 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 59,291 — Long-term debt 29,255 29,046 Deferred income taxes 17,870 14,516 Total liabilities $ 182,246 $ 93,591 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,185,567 shares and 23,058,584 shares issued and outstanding at September 7, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively $ 232 $ 231 Additional paid-in capital 199,216 197,533 Retained earnings 66,333 55,819 Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. stockholders' equity 265,781 253,583 Noncontrolling interest 526 648 Total equity 266,307 254,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 448,553 $ 347,822

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended, First Three Quarters Ended, September 7,

2019 September 8,

2018 September 7,

2019 September 8,

2018 Revenues Service revenues $ 57,208 $ 58,054 $ 171,522 $ 172,205 Product revenues 41,964 41,620 119,124 110,918 Rental income 5,668 — 14,967 — Total revenues $ 104,840 $ 99,674 $ 305,613 $ 283,123 Operating expenses Operating costs $ 80,116 $ 76,045 $ 241,449 $ 220,702 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,241 10,641 34,679 33,185 Depreciation and amortization 3,980 3,776 12,176 11,078 Other expense - net 1,020 253 2,477 983 Operating income 8,483 8,959 14,832 17,175 Interest expense – net 181 256 629 742 Income before income taxes 8,302 8,703 14,203 16,433 Provision for income taxes 2,246 2,284 3,411 3,996 Net income 6,056 6,419 10,792 12,437 Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 86 74 278 213 Net income attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders $ 5,970 $ 6,345 $ 10,514 $ 12,224 Net income per share: basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.45 $ 0.53 Net income per share: diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic 23,185 23,048 23,146 23,013 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 23,421 23,404 23,384 23,299

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended, September 7, 2019 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 54,066 $ 3,142 $ — $ 57,208 Product revenues 9,305 32,659 — 41,964 Rental income 5,620 48 — 5,668 Total revenues $ 68,991 $ 35,849 $ — $ 104,840 Operating expenses Operating costs 49,486 30,630 — 80,116 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,743 1,441 — 3,184 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 17,762 $ 3,778 $ — $ 21,540 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,241 11,241 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 796 796 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 12,037 $ 12,037 Other expense - net 1,020 1,020 Operating income 8,483 Interest expense – net 181 181 Income before income taxes $ 8,302





Third Quarter Ended, September 8, 2018 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 55,473 $ 2,581 $ — $ 58,054 Product revenues 7,834 33,786 — 41,620 Total revenues $ 63,307 $ 36,367 $ — $ 99,674 Operating expenses Operating costs 45,460 30,585 — 76,045 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,599 1,410 — 3,009 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 16,248 $ 4,372 $ — $ 20,620 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 10,641 10,641 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 767 767 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 11,408 $ 11,408 Other expense - net 253 253 Operating income 8,959 Interest expense – net 256 256 Income before income taxes $ 8,703





First Three Quarters Ended, September 7, 2019 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 161,273 $ 10,249 $ — $ 171,522 Product revenues 29,620 89,504 — 119,124 Rental income 14,791 176 — 14,967 Total revenues $ 205,684 $ 99,929 $ — $ 305,613 Operating expenses Operating costs 149,024 92,425 — 241,449 Operating depreciation and amortization 5,252 4,308 — 9,560 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 51,408 $ 3,196 $ — $ 54,604 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 34,679 34,679 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 2,616 2,616 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 37,295 $ 37,295 Other expense - net 2,477 2,477 Operating income 14,832 Interest expense – net 629 629 Income before income taxes $ 14,203





First Three Quarters Ended, September 8, 2018 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 163,428 $ 8,777 $ — $ 172,205 Product revenues 21,798 89,120 — 110,918 Total revenues $ 185,226 $ 97,897 $ — $ 283,123 Operating expenses Operating costs 134,640 86,062 — 220,702 Operating depreciation and amortization 4,590 4,188 — 8,778 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 45,996 $ 7,647 $ — $ 53,643 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 33,185 33,185 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 2,300 2,300 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 35,485 $ 35,485 Other expense - net 983 983 Operating income 17,175 Interest expense – net 742 742 Income before income taxes $ 16,433





Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended, First Three Quarters Ended, (thousands) September 7, 2019 September 8, 2018 September 7, 2019 September 8, 2018 Net income $ 6,056 $ 6,419 $ 10,792 $ 12,437 Interest expense – net 181 256 629 742 Provision for income taxes 2,246 2,284 3,411 3,996 Depreciation and amortization 3,980 3,776 12,176 11,078 EBITDA (a) $ 12,463 $ 12,735 $ 27,008 $ 28,253 Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard(b) — — 2,202 — Non-cash compensation (c) 1,022 1,190 2,744 3,060 Retirement costs and severance (d) 80 — 746 639 Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (e) 1,020 186 2,530 695 Implementation costs of ASC 842(f) — — 355 — Adjusted EBITDA (g) $ 14,585 $ 14,111 $ 35,585 $ 32,647 (a) EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement. (b) Revenue deferred during the first quarter from the adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard. (c) Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A. (d) Costs associated with the retirement of our former SVP Sales and other employee separations. (e) Costs and asset write-offs mainly associated with the closure of the Company’s facility located in Wilmington, Delaware. (f) One-time cost associated with the implementation of ASC 842. (g) We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.





USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Reconciliation of our Net Income and Net Income Per Share Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to our Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the income impact from the asset write-offs and other costs associated with site closures for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Third Quarter Ended, (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 7, 2019 September 8, 2018 GAAP net income $ 6,056 $ 6,419 Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures 1,020 185 Net tax effect of items above (263 ) (47 ) Adjusted net income $ 6,813 $ 6,557 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.25 $ 0.27 Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures

per share 0.04 0.01 Net tax effect per share of items above (0.01 ) — Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28







