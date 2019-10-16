Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which will be held from October 26-30, 2019 in Boston. Details are as follows:
Title: Preliminary results from a phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) with HRAS mutations
Session Title: Clinical Trials
Session Date: Sunday, October 27
Session Start Time: 12:30
Session End Time: 16:00
Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center
Abstract Number: A087
The abstract has been selected as a newsworthy candidate for the meeting’s official press program and will be embargoed until 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2019. A copy of the poster will be available at www.kuraoncology.com following presentation at the meeting.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.
Contacts
Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com
Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com
