Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which will be held from October 26-30, 2019 in Boston. Details are as follows:



Title: Preliminary results from a phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) with HRAS mutations

Session Title: Clinical Trials

Session Date: Sunday, October 27

Session Start Time: 12:30

Session End Time: 16:00

Location: Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Abstract Number: A087

The abstract has been selected as a newsworthy candidate for the meeting’s official press program and will be embargoed until 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2019. A copy of the poster will be available at www.kuraoncology.com following presentation at the meeting.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

Contacts

Company:

Pete De Spain

Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8803

pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke ICR

(858) 356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Jason Spark

Managing Director

Canale Communications

(619) 849-6005

jason@canalecomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.