Federal Reserve Board announces inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC). The IPAC provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Federal Reserve Board on domestic and international insurance issues, including negotiations at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).
The inaugural IPAC members include expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. Members have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas.
The inaugural IPAC members will serve staggered terms ranging from one to three years. Starting next year, the Board intends to annually appoint new members to the IPAC to serve three-year terms.
Members
Keith Bell Travelers Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance
Birny Birnbaum Center for Economic Justice Executive Director
John Bruno The Auto Club Group Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Human Resources Officer
Joseph Engelhard MetLife Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Policy Group
Bridget Hagan The Cypress Group Partner, Head of Insurance Practice Group
Halina von dem Hagen Manulife Global Treasurer and Head of Capital Management
Michael Ferik Guardian Chief Financial Officer
Tom Finnell Finnell & Co. LLC Owner Former Vice Chair of the IAIS's Capital Solvency and Field Testing Working Group
William Hines Milliman Principal & Consulting Actuary
Laura Lazarczyk Zurich Insurance Chief Legal Officer of Zurich North America
Michael Lockerman PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Principal
Patricia McCoy Boston College Law School Liberty Mutual Insurance Professor of Law
Julie Mix McPeak Greenberg Traurig, LLP Former President of the NAIC and Vice Chair of IAIS's Executive Committee
Wayne Peacock USAA President, Property & Casualty Group
Maurice Perkins Aegon Senior Vice President, Global Head of Government & Policy Affairs
Pooja Rahman New York Life Vice President and Head of Financial Risk Management
Angela Ripley VW Brown Insurance Service President
Kevin Root Church Mutual Executive Vice President, Operations
Aaron Sarfatti AXA Equitable Life Chief Risk Officer
Gray Schweitzer HSBC Head of U.S. Financial Institutions Group Debt Capital Markets
Joseph Sieverling Reinsurance Association of America Senior Vice President and Director of Financial Services
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.