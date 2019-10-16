Federal Reserve Board announces inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC). The IPAC provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Federal Reserve Board on domestic and international insurance issues, including negotiations at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).

The inaugural IPAC members include expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. Members have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas.

The inaugural IPAC members will serve staggered terms ranging from one to three years. Starting next year, the Board intends to annually appoint new members to the IPAC to serve three-year terms.

Members

Keith Bell Travelers Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance

Birny Birnbaum Center for Economic Justice Executive Director

John Bruno The Auto Club Group Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Human Resources Officer

Joseph Engelhard MetLife Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Policy Group

Bridget Hagan The Cypress Group Partner, Head of Insurance Practice Group

Halina von dem Hagen Manulife Global Treasurer and Head of Capital Management

Michael Ferik Guardian Chief Financial Officer

Tom Finnell Finnell & Co. LLC Owner Former Vice Chair of the IAIS's Capital Solvency and Field Testing Working Group

William Hines Milliman Principal & Consulting Actuary

Laura Lazarczyk Zurich Insurance Chief Legal Officer of Zurich North America

Michael Lockerman PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Principal

Patricia McCoy Boston College Law School Liberty Mutual Insurance Professor of Law

Julie Mix McPeak Greenberg Traurig, LLP Former President of the NAIC and Vice Chair of IAIS's Executive Committee

Wayne Peacock USAA President, Property & Casualty Group

Maurice Perkins Aegon Senior Vice President, Global Head of Government & Policy Affairs

Pooja Rahman New York Life Vice President and Head of Financial Risk Management

Angela Ripley VW Brown Insurance Service President

Kevin Root Church Mutual Executive Vice President, Operations

Aaron Sarfatti AXA Equitable Life Chief Risk Officer

Gray Schweitzer HSBC Head of U.S. Financial Institutions Group Debt Capital Markets

Joseph Sieverling Reinsurance Association of America Senior Vice President and Director of Financial Services

