Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q3 2019

"We're pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings," said Keith Cargill, CEO. "We remain committed to our strategic objective, which is to provide a premier and differentiated client experience to clients that desire a broad relationship with the bank. We believe our focus on deepening client relationships, diversifying our funding profile and improving credit quality will result in more stable earnings and a higher, more sustainable ROE for the long-term."

Total mortgage finance loans, including mortgage correspondent aggregation ("MCA") loans held for sale ("LHS"), increased 25% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 12% on an average basis) and increased 49% from the third quarter of 2018 (increasing 54% on an average basis).

Demand deposits increased 34% and total deposits increased 19% on a linked quarter basis (increased 26% and 18%, respectively, on an average basis), and increased 46% and 34%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2018 (increased 26% and 28%, respectively, on an average basis).

Loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 1% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 1% on an average basis) and increased 1% from the third quarter of 2018 (increasing 3% on an average basis).

Net income increased 13% on a linked quarter basis and increased 3% from the third quarter of 2018.

EPS increased 13% on a linked quarter basis and increased 3% from the third quarter of 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 88,141 $ 85,552 3 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 85,703 $ 83,114 3 % Diluted EPS $ 1.70 $ 1.65 3 % Diluted shares 50,416 50,381 — % ROA 1.06 % 1.31 % ROE 13.22 % 14.68 % BALANCE SHEET LHS $ 2,674,225 $ 1,651,930 62 % LHI, mortgage finance 7,951,432 5,477,787 45 % LHI 16,772,824 16,569,538 1 % Total LHI 24,724,256 22,047,325 12 % Total loans 27,398,481 23,699,255 16 % Total assets 33,526,437 27,127,107 24 % Demand deposits 10,289,572 7,031,460 46 % Total deposits 27,413,303 20,385,637 34 % Stockholders’ equity 2,757,433 2,426,442 14 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

For the third quarter of 2019, net income was $88.1 million and net income available to common stockholders was $85.7 million, compared to net income of $85.6 million and net income available to common stockholders of $83.1 million for the same period in 2018. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.70 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.65 for the same period of 2018. The increases reflect a $2.6 million increase in net income primarily driven by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.

Return on common equity ("ROE") was 13.22 percent and return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.06 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 12.20 percent and 1.05 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 and 14.68 percent and 1.31 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increases in ROE and ROA for the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.

Net interest income was $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $243.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $232.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average liquidity assets and average mortgage finance loans as well as a decrease in average other borrowings and funding costs. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average liquidity assets and average total loans, partially offset by increases in average interest-bearing liabilities and funding costs. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.16 percent, a decrease of 25 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 54 basis points from the third quarter of 2018. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields decreased 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2019, and increased 5 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2018. Mortgage finance loans, excluding MCA loans, yields for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 26 basis points compared to both the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2018. Total cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 8 basis points to 1.21 percent compared to 1.29 percent for the second quarter of 2019, and increased 22 basis points from 0.99 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

Average LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, for the third quarter of 2019 were $16.9 billion, an increase of $119.7 million, or 1 percent, from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $569.8 million, or 3 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. Average total mortgage finance loans, including MCA loans, for the third quarter of 2019 were $10.7 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 12 percent, from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $3.7 billion, or 54 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases were due to increases in volumes related to lower long-term interest rates.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2019 increased $4.1 billion, or 18 percent, from the second quarter of 2019 and increased $5.8 billion, or 28 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. Average demand deposits for the third quarter of 2019 increased $2.1 billion, or 26 percent, to $10.0 billion from $7.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019, and increased $2.1 billion, or 26 percent, from the third quarter of 2018.

We recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. The provision for the third quarter of 2019 was driven by the consistent application of our methodology. The linked quarter decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in LHI, excluding mortgage finance, balances and criticized loans. The total allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2019 was 0.81 percent of LHI, compared to 0.93 percent at June 30, 2019 and 0.91 percent at September 30, 2018. In management’s opinion, the allowance is appropriate and is derived from consistent application of the methodology for establishing reserves for the loan portfolio.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") increased in the third quarter of 2019 compared to both the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the third quarter of 2019 was 0.49 percent, compared to 0.47 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.49 percent for the third quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $36.9 million compared to $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Of the $36.9 million charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019, $16.5 million related to energy and $20.5 million related to leveraged lending. For the third quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were 0.58 percent of average total LHI, compared to 0.34 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.04 percent for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income decreased $4.1 million, or 17 percent, during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019, and decreased $5.2 million, or 20 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease is primarily related to a decrease in other non-interest income attributable to a $6.5 million settlement of legal claims during the second quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in brokered loan fees. The year-over-year decrease is primarily related to decreases in servicing income attributable to a decrease in mortgage servicing rights associated with our MCA program and net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, partially offset by an increase in brokered loan fees.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $7.8 million, or 6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2019, and increased $13.2 million, or 10 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional, FDIC insurance assessment and servicing related expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, marketing, communications and technology, servicing-related expenses and allowance and other carrying costs for OREO, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance assessment and other non-interest expense.

Stockholders’ equity increased by 14 percent from $2.4 billion at September 30, 2018 to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to the retention of net income. Texas Capital Bank is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At September 30, 2019, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 7.7% percent.



ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

This news release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements which are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, expectations regarding rates of default and loan losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, our business strategies and our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for loan losses and provision for credit losses, the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, new lines of business, new product or service offerings and new technologies. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this release speaks only as of its date. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim such obligation, to update, alter or revise our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 355,101 $ 346,893 $ 325,561 $ 321,718 $ 301,754 Interest expense 102,933 103,340 89,947 81,045 69,579 Net interest income 252,168 243,553 235,614 240,673 232,175 Provision for credit losses 11,000 27,000 20,000 35,000 13,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 241,168 216,553 215,614 205,673 219,175 Non-interest income 20,301 24,364 30,014 15,280 25,518 Non-interest expense 149,370 141,561 140,378 129,862 136,143 Income before income taxes 112,099 99,356 105,250 91,091 108,550 Income tax expense 23,958 21,387 22,411 19,200 22,998 Net income 88,141 77,969 82,839 71,891 85,552 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income available to common stockholders $ 85,703 $ 75,532 $ 80,401 $ 69,454 $ 83,114 Diluted EPS $ 1.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.60 $ 1.38 $ 1.65 Diluted shares 50,416,402 50,383,870 50,345,399 50,333,412 50,381,349 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 33,526,437 $ 29,970,384 $ 28,383,111 $ 28,257,767 $ 27,127,107 LHI 16,772,824 16,924,535 17,061,590 16,690,550 16,569,538 LHI, mortgage finance 7,951,432 7,415,363 6,299,710 5,877,524 5,477,787 LHS 2,674,225 1,057,586 1,901,637 1,969,474 1,651,930 Liquidity assets(1) 4,993,185 3,480,902 2,154,155 2,865,874 2,615,570 Investment securities 238,022 240,851 230,749 120,216 117,389 Demand deposits 10,289,572 7,685,340 6,743,607 7,317,161 7,031,460 Total deposits 27,413,303 22,999,077 20,650,127 20,606,113 20,385,637 Other borrowings 2,639,967 3,607,234 4,497,892 4,541,174 3,686,818 Subordinated notes 282,038 281,948 281,858 281,767 281,677 Long-term debt 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 Stockholders’ equity 2,757,433 2,668,452 2,581,942 2,500,394 2,426,442 End of period shares outstanding 50,317,654 50,297,552 50,263,611 50,200,710 50,177,260 Book value $ 51.82 $ 50.07 $ 48.38 $ 46.82 $ 45.37 Tangible book value(2) $ 51.46 $ 49.71 $ 48.02 $ 46.45 $ 45.00 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.41 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.70 % Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.26 % 1.09 % 1.31 % Return on average common equity 13.22 % 12.20 % 13.58 % 11.82 % 14.68 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.25 % 0.34 % 0.47 % 0.24 % 0.40 % Efficiency ratio(3) 54.8 % 52.8 % 52.8 % 50.7 % 52.8 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.86 % 1.97 % 2.21 % 2.03 % 2.15 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4) 7.7 % 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.6 % 8.6 % Tier 1 capital 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.6 % Total capital 11.1 % 11.3 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.5 % Leverage 8.6 % 9.2 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.7 % (1) Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks. (2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end. (3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income less goodwill and intangibles divided by total assets less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 %

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 216,085 $ 169,481 27 % Interest-bearing deposits 4,968,185 2,585,570 92 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 25,000 30,000 (17 )% Securities, available-for-sale 238,022 117,389 103 % LHS ($2,667.2 million and $1,651.9 million at September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, at fair value) 2,674,225 1,651,930 62 % LHI, mortgage finance 7,951,432 5,477,787 45 % LHI (net of unearned income) 16,772,824 16,569,538 1 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 190,138 190,306 — % LHI, net 24,534,118 21,857,019 12 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 49,125 86,359 (43 )% Premises and equipment, net 32,667 24,004 36 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 770,793 586,668 31 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 18,217 18,687 (3 )% Total assets $ 33,526,437 $ 27,127,107 24 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 10,289,572 $ 7,031,460 46 % Interest bearing 17,123,731 13,354,177 28 % Total deposits 27,413,303 20,385,637 34 % Accrued interest payable 34,336 17,218 99 % Other liabilities 285,954 215,909 32 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 139,967 486,818 (71 )% Other borrowings 2,500,000 3,200,000 (22 )% Subordinated notes, net 282,038 281,677 — % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 113,406 — % Total liabilities 30,769,004 24,700,665 25 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and 2018 150,000 150,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,318,071 and 50,177,677 at September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 503 502 — % Additional paid-in capital 974,799 965,286 1 % Retained earnings 1,623,128 1,312,038 24 % Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at September 30, 2019 and 2018) (8 ) (8 ) — % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 9,011 (1,376 ) N/M Total stockholders’ equity 2,757,433 2,426,442 14 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 33,526,437 $ 27,127,107 24 %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 329,344 $ 291,189 $ 971,889 $ 814,500 Investment securities 2,316 1,161 6,036 1,560 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 554 1,018 1,090 2,808 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 22,887 8,386 48,540 23,607 Total interest income 355,101 301,754 1,027,555 842,475 Interest expense Deposits 80,967 52,034 222,550 123,343 Federal funds purchased 1,835 1,800 10,553 4,434 Other borrowings 14,703 10,317 46,681 24,481 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 12,573 12,573 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 1,237 1,237 3,863 3,457 Total interest expense 102,933 69,579 296,220 168,288 Net interest income 252,168 232,175 731,335 674,187 Provision for credit losses 11,000 13,000 58,000 52,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 241,168 219,175 673,335 622,187 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,707 3,477 8,535 9,619 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,330 2,065 6,468 5,996 Brokered loan fees 8,691 6,141 21,093 17,124 Servicing income 3,549 4,987 9,409 15,446 Swap fees 1,196 1,355 2,828 4,269 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS (6,011 ) (444 ) (12,502 ) (7,847 ) Other 7,839 7,937 38,848 18,137 Total non-interest income 20,301 25,518 74,679 62,744 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 80,106 77,327 234,818 222,268 Net occupancy expense 8,125 8,362 23,914 22,952 Marketing 14,753 10,214 40,548 29,127 Legal and professional 11,394 10,764 31,428 29,948 Communications and technology 10,805 7,435 31,025 21,211 FDIC insurance assessment 5,220 6,524 14,480 18,884 Servicing related expenses 8,165 4,207 19,613 12,379 Allowance and other carrying costs for OREO 2 (1,864 ) 2 467 Other 10,800 13,174 35,481 37,998 Total non-interest expense 149,370 136,143 431,309 395,234 Income before income taxes 112,099 108,550 316,705 289,697 Income tax expense 23,958 22,998 67,756 60,764 Net income 88,141 85,552 248,949 228,933 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,438 7,313 7,313 Net income available to common stockholders $ 85,703 $ 83,114 $ 241,636 $ 221,620 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.70 $ 1.66 $ 4.81 $ 4.45 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.70 $ 1.65 $ 4.80 $ 4.41





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 214,572 $ 208,573 $ 191,522 $ 190,306 $ 179,096 Loans charged-off: Commercial 37,760 20,053 4,865 34,419 1,301 Real estate — 177 — — — Construction — — — — — Consumer — — — — 767 Leases 19 — — — 319 Total charge-offs 37,779 20,230 4,865 34,419 2,387 Recoveries: Commercial 870 201 266 1,399 389 Real estate — — — 26 11 Construction — — — — — Consumer 27 23 10 360 10 Leases 9 — 1 1 12 Total recoveries 906 224 277 1,786 422 Net charge-offs 36,873 20,006 4,588 32,633 1,965 Provision for loan losses 12,439 26,005 21,639 33,849 13,175 Ending balance $ 190,138 $ 214,572 $ 208,573 $ 191,522 $ 190,306 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 10,790 $ 9,795 $ 11,434 $ 10,283 $ 10,458 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses (1,439 ) 995 (1,639 ) 1,151 (175 ) Ending balance $ 9,351 $ 10,790 $ 9,795 $ 11,434 $ 10,283 Total allowance for credit losses $ 199,489 $ 225,362 $ 218,368 $ 202,956 $ 200,589 Total provision for credit losses $ 11,000 $ 27,000 $ 20,000 $ 35,000 $ 13,000 Allowance for loan losses to LHI 0.77 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.85 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to average LHI 0.76 % 0.90 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.87 % Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.58 % 0.34 % 0.09 % 0.60 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.41 % 0.27 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.22 % Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) 0.17 % 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.64 % 0.24 % Total allowance for credit losses to LHI 0.81 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.91 % (1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-performing assets (NPAs): Non-accrual loans $ 120,686 $ 114,084 $ 133,690 $ 80,375 $ 107,532 Other real estate owned (OREO) — — — 79 79 Total LHI NPAs $ 120,686 $ 114,084 $ 133,690 $ 80,454 $ 107,611 Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.36 % 0.49 % Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.36 % 0.49 % Total LHI NPAs to earning assets 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.49 % 0.29 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 1.6x 1.9x 1.6x 2.4x 1.8x Loans past due 90 days and still accruing(1) $ 29,648 $ 15,212 $ 12,245 $ 9,353 $ 11,295 Loans past due 90 days to LHI 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2) $ 9,187 $ 11,665 $ 13,693 $ 16,829 $ 25,238





(1) At September 30, 2019, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $9.2 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date. (2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 329,344 $ 329,842 $ 312,703 $ 310,470 $ 291,189 Investment securities 2,316 2,260 1,460 1,274 1,161 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 554 157 379 984 1,018 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 22,887 14,634 11,019 8,990 8,386 Total interest income 355,101 346,893 325,561 321,718 301,754 Interest expense Deposits 80,967 72,529 69,054 61,773 52,034 Federal funds purchased 1,835 5,202 3,516 2,097 1,800 Other borrowings 14,703 20,124 11,854 11,726 10,317 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 1,237 1,294 1,332 1,258 1,237 Total interest expense 102,933 103,340 89,947 81,045 69,579 Net interest income 252,168 243,553 235,614 240,673 232,175 Provision for credit losses 11,000 27,000 20,000 35,000 13,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 241,168 216,553 215,614 205,673 219,175 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,707 2,849 2,979 3,168 3,477 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,330 2,129 2,009 2,152 2,065 Brokered loan fees 8,691 7,336 5,066 5,408 6,141 Servicing income 3,549 3,126 2,734 2,861 4,987 Swap fees 1,196 601 1,031 1,356 1,355 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS (6,011 ) (5,986 ) (505 ) (8,087 ) (444 ) Other 7,839 14,309 16,700 8,422 7,937 Total non-interest income 20,301 24,364 30,014 15,280 25,518 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 80,106 76,889 77,823 69,500 77,327 Net occupancy expense 8,125 7,910 7,879 7,390 8,362 Marketing 14,753 14,087 11,708 10,208 10,214 Legal and professional 11,394 10,004 10,030 13,042 10,764 Communications and technology 10,805 11,022 9,198 8,845 7,435 FDIC insurance assessment 5,220 4,138 5,122 5,423 6,524 Servicing related expenses 8,165 6,066 5,382 2,555 4,207 Allowance and other carrying costs for OREO 2 — — 7 (1,864 ) Other 10,800 11,445 13,236 12,892 13,174 Total non-interest expense 149,370 141,561 140,378 129,862 136,143 Income before income taxes 112,099 99,356 105,250 91,091 108,550 Income tax expense 23,958 21,387 22,411 19,200 22,998 Net income 88,141 77,969 82,839 71,891 85,552 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income available to common shareholders $ 85,703 $ 75,532 $ 80,401 $ 69,454 $ 83,114





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities - Taxable $ 39,744 $ 357 3.56 % $ 38,887 $ 287 2.96 % $ 30,625 $ 274 3.62 % $ 23,977 $ 259 4.29 % $ 24,221 $ 191 3.14 % Investment securities - Non-taxable(2) 200,090 2,480 4.92 % 192,115 2,498 5.21 % 114,341 1,501 5.33 % 93,394 1,285 5.46 % 91,298 1,228 5.33 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 100,657 554 2.18 % 28,436 157 2.22 % 63,652 379 2.41 % 173,654 984 2.25 % 203,972 1,018 1.98 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,184,217 22,887 2.17 % 2,491,827 14,634 2.36 % 1,823,106 11,019 2.45 % 1,585,763 8,990 2.25 % 1,697,787 8,386 1.96 % LHS, at fair value 2,555,269 26,206 4.07 % 2,494,883 27,607 4.44 % 2,122,302 25,303 4.84 % 2,049,395 24,407 4.72 % 1,484,459 17,272 4.62 % LHI, mortgage finance loans 8,118,025 68,660 3.36 % 7,032,963 63,523 3.62 % 4,931,879 46,368 3.81 % 5,046,540 47,305 3.72 % 5,443,829 49,715 3.62 % LHI(1)(2) 16,901,391 235,557 5.53 % 16,781,733 239,829 5.73 % 16,866,456 242,155 5.82 % 16,643,559 239,995 5.72 % 16,331,622 225,604 5.48 % Less allowance for loan

losses 212,898 — — 206,654 — — 192,122 — — 182,814 — — 179,227 — — LHI, net of allowance 24,806,518 304,217 4.87 % 23,608,042 303,352 5.15 % 21,606,213 288,523 5.42 % 21,507,285 287,300 5.30 % 21,596,224 275,319 5.06 % Total earning assets 31,886,495 356,701 4.44 % 28,854,190 348,535 4.84 % 25,760,239 326,999 5.15 % 25,433,468 323,225 5.04 % 25,097,961 303,414 4.80 % Cash and other assets 1,000,117 940,793 894,797 828,156 877,954 Total assets $ 32,886,612 $ 29,794,983 $ 26,655,036 $ 26,261,624 $ 25,975,915 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 3,577,905 $ 18,442 2.04 % $ 3,475,404 $ 18,037 2.08 % $ 3,263,976 $ 16,001 1.99 % $ 3,233,960 $ 15,150 1.86 % $ 3,253,310 $ 13,642 1.66 % Savings deposits 10,331,078 45,586 1.75 % 8,896,537 40,994 1.85 % 8,751,200 41,673 1.93 % 8,354,332 36,913 1.75 % 7,820,742 29,930 1.52 % Time deposits 2,706,434 16,939 2.48 % 2,227,460 13,498 2.43 % 2,010,476 11,380 2.30 % 1,886,016 9,710 2.04 % 1,778,831 8,462 1.89 % Total interest bearing deposits 16,615,417 80,967 1.93 % 14,599,401 72,529 1.99 % 14,025,652 69,054 2.00 % 13,474,308 61,773 1.82 % 12,852,883 52,034 1.61 % Other borrowings 2,896,477 16,538 2.27 % 4,018,231 25,326 2.53 % 2,412,254 15,370 2.58 % 2,290,520 13,823 2.39 % 2,275,640 12,117 2.11 % Subordinated notes 281,979 4,191 5.90 % 281,889 4,191 5.96 % 281,799 4,191 6.03 % 281,708 4,191 5.90 % 281,619 4,191 5.90 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 1,237 4.33 % 113,406 1,294 4.58 % 113,406 1,332 4.76 % 113,406 1,258 4.40 % 113,406 1,237 4.33 % Total interest bearing liabilities 19,907,279 102,933 2.05 % 19,012,927 103,340 2.18 % 16,833,111 89,947 2.17 % 16,159,942 81,045 1.99 % 15,523,548 69,579 1.78 % Demand deposits 9,992,406 7,929,266 7,047,120 7,462,392 7,940,503 Other liabilities 264,506 220,305 223,142 157,278 116,302 Stockholders’ equity 2,722,421 2,632,485 2,551,663 2,482,012 2,395,562 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,886,612 $ 29,794,983 $ 26,655,036 $ 26,261,624 $ 25,975,915 Net interest income(2) $ 253,768 $ 245,195 $ 237,052 $ 242,180 $ 233,835 Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.41 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.70 % (1) The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income. (2) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

