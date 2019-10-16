Option Care Health to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced that the Company will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 before the market opens. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants, or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 9661889; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

At Option Care Health, Inc. (Option Care Health) (NASDAQ: BIOS), we are the largest independent home and alternate site infusion services provider in the United States. With over 6,000 teammates, including 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

