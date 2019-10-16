Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $14.3 Million

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2019.



As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2019 Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

For the third quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders was $14.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.56.





Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.





Total loans held for investment increased $373.5 million, or 9.7%, to $4.209 billion at September 30, 2019. Average loans for the quarter increased $235.7 million, or 6.4%, to $3.944 billion.





Triumph Business Capital grew period-end clients to 6,471 clients, which is an increase of 16 clients, or 0.2%. The total dollar value of invoices purchased for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $1.451 billion with an average invoice price of $1,628.





At September 30, 2019, there were 163 clients utilizing the TriumphPay platform, which is an increase of 17 clients, or 11.6%, during the quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, TriumphPay processed 168,562 invoices paying 30,333 distinct carriers a total of $190.3 million.





During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we repurchased 850,093 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $29.38, for a total of $25.0 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we have repurchased 1,688,234 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase programs at an average price of $29.56, for a total of $49.9 million, effectively completing both of our previously announced $25.0 million stock repurchase programs.

Repurchase Program Authorization

On October 16, 2019 our board of directors authorized us to repurchase up to an additional $50.0 million of our outstanding common stock. We may repurchase these shares from time to time in open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions at our discretion. The amount, timing and nature of any share repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including the trading price of our common stock, applicable securities laws restrictions, regulatory limitations and market and economic factors. This repurchase program is authorized for a period of up to one year and does not require us to repurchase any specific number of shares. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, at our discretion.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $373.5 million, or 9.7%, during the third quarter to $4.209 billion at September 30, 2019. The commercial finance portfolio increased $89.0 million, or 7.5%, to $1.276 billion, the national lending portfolio increased $249.4 million, or 52.3%, to $726.6 million, and the community banking portfolio increased $35.1 million, or 1.6%, to $2.207 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $3.698 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $38.9 million, or 1.1%, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 20% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 57% of total deposits at September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $64.8 million compared to $63.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were down 32 bps from the prior quarter to 7.63%. The average cost of our total deposits was 1.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 0.91% of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.86% of total assets at June 30, 2019. The ratio of past due to total loans increased to 2.47% at September 30, 2019 from 1.90% at June 30, 2019. We recorded total net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to a provision of $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. From June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019, our ALLL increased from $29.4 million or 0.77% of total loans to $31.9 million or 0.76% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $7.7 million compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $52.2 million, compared to $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk191017.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses (including our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc., Southern Colorado Corp., and the operating assets of Interstate Capital Corporation and certain of its affiliates) and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our factoring services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets, or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally, or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.





The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months

Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,537,102 Loans held for investment $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 $ 3,608,644 $ 3,512,143 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,512,143 Deposits $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 $ 3,450,349 $ 3,439,049 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,439,049 Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 41,835 $ 33,045 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 0.90 % 1.20 % 1.21 % Return on average total equity 8.79 % 7.83 % 9.30 % 11.35 % 5.88 % 8.63 % 8.40 % Return on average common equity 8.79 % 7.83 % 9.30 % 11.40 % 5.85 % 8.63 % 8.41 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.56 % 11.19 % 13.43 % 16.73 % 7.57 % 12.38 % 10.27 % Yield on loans(2) 7.63 % 7.95 % 7.99 % 8.14 % 8.33 % 7.85 % 8.05 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 1.39 % 0.96 % Cost of total deposits 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.99 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 1.11 % 0.76 % Cost of total funds 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.36 % 1.06 % Net interest margin(2) 5.85 % 5.99 % 6.15 % 6.34 % 6.59 % 5.99 % 6.35 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 4.19 % 3.67 % 3.76 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.62 % 3.67 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 72.15 % 71.29 % 67.50 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 63.49 % 71.29 % 63.98 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 2.47 % 1.90 % 2.33 % 2.41 % 2.23 % 2.47 % 2.23 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 1.13 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.93 % ALLL to non-performing loans 75.58 % 79.91 % 80.70 % 76.47 % 68.82 % 75.58 % 68.82 % ALLL to total loans 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.78 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.19 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 10.37 % 10.84 % 11.32 % 11.08 % 11.75 % 10.37 % 11.75 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 10.08 % 11.08 % 11.76 % 11.49 % 11.16 % 10.08 % 11.16 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 9.26 % 10.19 % 10.81 % 10.55 % 9.96 % 9.26 % 9.96 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 11.79 % 12.88 % 13.62 % 13.35 % 13.05 % 11.79 % 13.05 % Total equity to total assets 12.57 % 13.45 % 14.27 % 13.96 % 13.59 % 12.57 % 13.59 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 9.10 % 9.78 % 10.37 % 10.03 % 9.35 % 9.10 % 9.35 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 24.99 $ 24.56 $ 24.19 $ 23.62 $ 23.10 $ 24.99 $ 23.10 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 16.82 $ 16.22 $ 15.42 $ 17.40 $ 15.42 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.34 $ 1.60 $ 1.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.34 $ 1.59 $ 1.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 $ 1.59 $ 1.53 Shares outstanding end of period 25,357,985 26,198,308 26,709,411 26,949,936 26,279,761 25,357,985 26,279,761

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 115,043 $ 209,305 $ 171,950 $ 234,939 $ 282,409 Securities - available for sale 302,917 329,991 339,465 336,423 355,981 Securities - held to maturity 8,517 8,573 8,499 8,487 8,403 Equity securities 5,543 5,479 5,183 5,044 4,981 Loans held for sale 7,499 2,877 610 2,106 683 Loans held for investment 4,209,417 3,835,903 3,612,869 3,608,644 3,512,143 Allowance for loan and lease losses (31,895 ) (29,416 ) (27,605 ) (27,571 ) (27,256 ) Loans, net 4,177,522 3,806,487 3,585,264 3,581,073 3,484,887 FHLB and other restricted stock 23,960 18,037 21,191 15,943 23,109 Premises and equipment, net 87,112 84,998 84,931 83,392 82,935 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 2,849 3,351 3,073 2,060 2,442 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 192,440 194,668 197,015 199,417 201,842 Bank-owned life insurance 40,724 40,847 40,667 40,509 40,339 Deferred tax asset, net 5,971 7,278 7,608 8,438 8,137 Other assets 69,600 71,298 64,327 41,948 40,954 Total assets $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 754,233 $ 684,223 $ 667,597 $ 724,527 $ 697,903 Interest bearing deposits 2,943,600 2,974,755 2,646,843 2,725,822 2,741,146 Total deposits 3,697,833 3,658,978 3,314,440 3,450,349 3,439,049 Customer repurchase agreements 14,124 12,788 3,727 4,485 13,248 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 530,000 305,000 405,000 330,000 330,000 Subordinated notes 49,010 48,983 48,956 48,929 48,903 Junior subordinated debentures 39,443 39,320 39,200 39,083 38,966 Other liabilities 75,594 74,758 72,244 50,326 50,295 Total liabilities 4,406,004 4,139,827 3,883,567 3,923,172 3,920,461 EQUITY Preferred stock series A — — — — 4,550 Preferred stock series B — — — — 5,108 Common stock 272 271 271 271 264 Additional paid-in-capital 472,368 471,145 470,292 469,341 458,920 Treasury stock, at cost (52,632 ) (27,468 ) (9,881 ) (2,288 ) (2,285 ) Retained earnings 212,321 198,004 185,274 170,486 152,401 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,364 1,410 260 (1,203 ) (2,317 ) Total equity 633,693 643,362 646,216 636,607 616,641 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 50,249 $ 47,910 $ 45,094 $ 44,435 $ 41,257 $ 143,253 $ 116,288 Factored receivables, including fees 25,570 25,558 24,556 28,070 27,939 75,684 64,033 Securities 2,784 2,667 2,644 2,314 1,551 8,095 4,040 FHLB and other restricted stock 209 146 192 154 147 547 353 Cash deposits 603 1,022 778 877 865 2,403 2,412 Total interest income 79,415 77,303 73,264 75,850 71,759 229,982 187,126 Interest expense: Deposits 11,036 10,010 8,218 7,931 6,219 29,264 15,127 Subordinated notes 840 839 839 839 837 2,518 2,512 Junior subordinated debentures 719 744 760 717 714 2,223 2,024 Other borrowings 2,055 2,291 2,136 1,482 2,207 6,482 5,294 Total interest expense 14,650 13,884 11,953 10,969 9,977 40,487 24,957 Net interest income 64,765 63,419 61,311 64,881 61,782 189,495 162,169 Provision for loan losses 2,865 3,681 1,014 1,910 6,803 7,560 14,257 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 61,900 59,738 60,297 62,971 54,979 181,935 147,912 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,937 1,700 1,606 1,702 1,412 5,243 3,767 Card income 2,015 2,071 1,844 1,999 1,877 5,930 4,515 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (56 ) 148 209 37 65 301 (551 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 19 14 (11 ) — — 22 (272 ) Fee income 1,624 1,519 1,612 1,636 1,593 4,755 3,514 Insurance commissions 1,247 961 919 846 1,113 3,127 2,646 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — — — 1,071 Other 956 1,210 1,359 574 (1 ) 3,525 1,486 Total non-interest income 7,742 7,623 7,538 6,794 6,059 22,903 16,176 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,717 28,120 26,439 25,586 24,695 83,276 64,626 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,505 4,502 4,522 4,402 3,553 13,529 9,621 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments (2 ) 303 299 184 363 600 945 Professional fees 1,969 1,550 1,865 1,837 3,384 5,384 7,102 Amortization of intangible assets 2,228 2,347 2,402 2,438 2,064 6,977 4,542 Advertising and promotion 1,379 1,796 1,604 1,036 1,609 4,779 3,938 Communications and technology 5,382 4,988 4,874 4,388 7,252 15,244 13,882 Other 7,975 7,098 6,561 7,091 6,026 21,634 15,735 Total non-interest expense 52,153 50,704 48,566 46,962 48,946 151,423 120,391 Net income before income tax 17,489 16,657 19,269 22,803 12,092 53,415 43,697 Income tax expense 3,172 3,927 4,481 4,718 2,922 11,580 10,074 Net income $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 9,170 $ 41,835 $ 33,623 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — (195 ) — (578 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 41,835 $ 33,045

Earnings per share:



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 41,835 $ 33,045 Weighted average common shares outstanding 25,621,054 26,396,351 26,679,724 26,666,554 26,178,194 26,228,499 24,159,543 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.34 $ 1.60 $ 1.37 Diluted Net income to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 41,835 $ 33,045 Dilutive effect of preferred stock — — — — 195 — 578 Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 9,170 $ 41,835 $ 33,623 Weighted average common shares outstanding 25,621,054 26,396,351 26,679,724 26,666,554 26,178,194 26,228,499 24,159,543 Dilutive effects of: Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — — 89,240 315,773 — 315,773 Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — — 100,176 354,471 — 354,471 Assumed exercises of stock options 60,068 59,962 64,166 76,219 90,320 61,054 86,728 Restricted stock awards 45,631 30,110 49,795 46,457 45,796 40,572 55,087 Restricted stock units 3,045 — — 1,303 7,276 57 2,706 Performance stock units 4,673 — — — — 1,558 — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,991,830 26,331,740 24,974,308 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.34 $ 1.59 $ 1.35 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — — — — — — Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — — — — — — Stock options 67,023 70,037 50,752 51,952 51,952 67,023 51,952 Restricted stock awards 3,209 — 13,290 14,513 14,513 3,209 14,513 Restricted stock units — 58,400 58,400 — — 54,077 — Performance stock units 55,228 70,879 58,400 59,658 59,658 55,228 59,658

Loans held for investment summarized as of:



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial real estate $ 1,115,559 $ 1,098,279 $ 1,093,882 $ 992,080 $ 906,494 Construction, land development, land 164,186 157,861 145,002 179,591 190,920 1-4 family residential properties 186,405 186,070 194,067 190,185 194,752 Farmland 161,447 144,594 156,299 170,540 177,313 Commercial 1,369,505 1,257,330 1,117,640 1,114,971 1,123,598 Factored receivables 599,651 583,131 570,663 617,791 611,285 Consumer 24,967 26,048 27,941 29,822 31,423 Mortgage warehouse 587,697 382,590 307,375 313,664 276,358 Total loans $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 $ 3,608,644 $ 3,512,143

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial - Equipment $ 429,412 $ 395,094 $ 364,447 $ 352,037 $ 323,832 Commercial - Asset-based lending 247,026 208,896 174,447 214,110 273,096 Factored receivables 599,651 583,131 570,663 617,791 611,285 Commercial finance $ 1,276,089 $ 1,187,121 $ 1,109,557 $ 1,183,938 $ 1,208,213 Commercial finance % of total loans 30 % 31 % 31 % 33 % 34 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Mortgage warehouse $ 587,697 $ 382,590 $ 307,375 $ 313,664 $ 276,358 Commercial - Liquid credit 37,386 21,758 960 963 966 Commercial - Premium finance 101,562 72,898 77,389 72,302 75,293 National lending $ 726,645 $ 477,246 $ 385,724 $ 386,929 $ 352,617 National lending % of total loans 17 % 12 % 11 % 11 % 10 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Average community banking $ 2,193,533 $ 2,166,122 $ 2,103,816 $ 2,012,255 $ 1,748,936 Average commercial finance 1,208,823 1,168,110 1,123,978 1,190,586 1,184,064 Average national lending 541,367 373,755 307,249 329,630 360,719 Average total loans $ 3,943,723 $ 3,707,987 $ 3,535,043 $ 3,532,471 $ 3,293,719 Community banking yield 5.79 % 5.88 % 5.91 % 5.82 % 5.75 % Commercial finance yield 12.31 % 12.52 % 12.50 % 12.82 % 13.00 % National lending yield 4.63 % 5.62 % 5.73 % 5.44 % 5.54 % Total loan yield 7.63 % 7.95 % 7.99 % 8.14 % 8.33 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Factored receivable period end balance $ 562,009,000 $ 544,601,000 $ 534,420,000 $ 588,750,000 $ 579,985,000 Yield on average receivable balance 18.23 % 18.73 % 17.96 % 18.24 % 18.96 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.38 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 83 % 83 % 81 % 83 % 83 % Interest income, including fees $ 24,869,000 $ 24,762,000 $ 23,803,000 $ 27,578,000 $ 27,420,000 Non-interest income 1,291,000 1,205,000 1,077,000 1,032,000 942,000 Factored receivable total revenue 26,160,000 25,967,000 24,880,000 28,610,000 28,362,000 Average net funds employed 494,198,000 483,203,000 490,241,000 547,996,000 525,499,000 Yield on average net funds employed 21.00 % 21.55 % 20.58 % 20.71 % 21.41 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,450,905,000 $ 1,408,982,000 $ 1,325,140,000 $ 1,541,332,000 $ 1,503,049,000 Number of invoices purchased 890,986 874,248 789,838 882,042 836,771 Average invoice size $ 1,628 $ 1,612 $ 1,678 $ 1,747 $ 1,796 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,497 $ 1,492 $ 1,541 $ 1,625 $ 1,666 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 3,467 $ 3,047 $ 3,276 $ 3,209 $ 3,267 Net new clients 16 73 191 259 422 Period end clients 6,471 6,455 6,382 6,191 5,932

Deposits summarized as of:

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-interest bearing demand $ 754,233 $ 684,223 $ 667,597 $ 724,527 $ 697,903 Interest bearing demand 587,123 587,164 602,088 615,704 608,775 Individual retirement accounts 108,593 111,328 112,696 115,583 118,459 Money market 424,162 440,289 372,109 443,663 413,402 Savings 356,368 362,594 372,914 369,389 373,062 Certificates of deposit 1,120,850 1,122,873 851,411 835,127 854,048 Brokered deposits 346,504 350,507 335,625 346,356 373,400 Total deposits $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 $ 3,450,349 $ 3,439,049

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 104,569 $ 603 2.29 % $ 166,426 $ 1,022 2.46 % Taxable securities 278,878 2,495 3.55 % 287,607 2,317 3.23 % Tax-exempt securities 48,685 289 2.36 % 61,712 350 2.28 % FHLB and other restricted stock 19,698 209 4.21 % 21,851 146 2.67 % Loans 3,943,723 75,819 7.63 % 3,707,987 73,468 7.95 % Total interest earning assets $ 4,395,553 $ 79,415 7.17 % $ 4,245,583 $ 77,303 7.30 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 444,987 449,064 Total assets $ 4,840,540 $ 4,694,647 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 585,706 $ 355 0.24 % $ 592,593 $ 391 0.26 % Individual retirement accounts 110,049 454 1.64 % 111,962 437 1.57 % Money market 416,526 1,406 1.34 % 419,066 1,473 1.41 % Savings 359,169 117 0.13 % 366,953 120 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 1,113,006 6,588 2.35 % 1,006,950 5,568 2.22 % Brokered deposits 352,430 2,116 2.38 % 337,086 2,021 2.40 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,936,886 11,036 1.49 % 2,834,610 10,010 1.42 % Subordinated notes 48,994 840 6.80 % 48,967 839 6.87 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,364 719 7.25 % 39,241 744 7.60 % Other borrowings 364,950 2,055 2.23 % 368,455 2,291 2.49 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,390,194 $ 14,650 1.71 % $ 3,291,273 $ 13,884 1.69 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 735,527 686,923 Other liabilities 68,778 64,104 Total equity 646,041 652,347 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,840,540 $ 4,694,647 Net interest income $ 64,765 $ 63,419 Interest spread 5.46 % 5.61 % Net interest margin 5.85 % 5.99 %

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:



As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months

Ended (Dollars in thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 41,835 $ 33,045 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Transaction related costs — — — — 5,871 — 6,965 Tax effect of adjustments — — — — (1,392 ) — (1,401 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 13,454 $ 41,835 $ 37,538 Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock — — — — 195 — 578 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 13,649 $ 41,835 $ 38,116 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,991,830 26,331,740 24,974,308 Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion — — — — — — — Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,991,830 26,331,740 24,974,308 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 $ 1.59 $ 1.53 Average total stockholders' equity $ 646,041 $ 652,347 $ 644,960 $ 632,126 $ 618,682 $ 647,787 $ 534,958 Average preferred stock liquidation preference — — — 2,624 9,658 — 9,658 Average total common stockholders' equity 646,041 652,347 644,960 629,502 609,025 647,787 525,300 Average goodwill and other intangibles 193,765 196,002 198,389 200,754 138,471 196,035 95,220 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 452,276 $ 456,346 $ 446,571 $ 428,748 $ 470,553 $ 451,752 $ 430,080 Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 41,835 $ 33,045 Average tangible common equity 452,276 456,346 446,571 428,748 470,553 451,752 430,080 Return on average tangible common equity 12.56 % 11.19 % 13.43 % 16.73 % 7.57 % 12.38 % 10.27 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 64,765 $ 63,419 $ 61,311 $ 64,881 $ 61,782 $ 189,495 $ 162,169 Non-interest income 7,742 7,623 7,538 6,794 6,059 22,903 16,176 Operating revenue 72,507 71,042 68,849 71,675 67,841 212,398 178,345 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Adjusted operating revenue $ 72,507 $ 71,042 $ 68,849 $ 71,675 $ 67,841 $ 212,398 $ 177,274 Non-interest expenses $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 48,946 $ 151,423 $ 120,391 Transaction related costs — — — — (5,871 ) — (6,965 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 43,075 $ 151,423 $ 113,426 Adjusted efficiency ratio 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 63.49 % 71.29 % 63.98 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 48,946 $ 151,423 $ 120,391 Transaction related costs — — — — (5,871 ) — (6,965 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 43,075 $ 151,423 $ 113,426 Total non-interest income $ 7,742 $ 7,623 $ 7,538 $ 6,794 $ 6,059 $ 22,903 $ 16,176 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 7,742 $ 7,623 $ 7,538 $ 6,794 $ 6,059 $ 22,903 $ 15,105 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 44,411 $ 43,081 $ 41,028 $ 40,168 $ 37,016 $ 128,520 $ 98,321 Average total assets $ 4,840,540 $ 4,694,647 $ 4,501,760 $ 4,488,918 $ 4,060,560 $ 4,680,234 $ 3,702,513 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.62 % 3.67 % 3.55 % Total stockholders' equity $ 633,693 $ 643,362 $ 646,216 $ 636,607 $ 616,641 $ 633,693 $ 616,641 Preferred stock liquidation preference — — — — (9,658 ) — (9,658 ) Total common stockholders' equity 633,693 643,362 646,216 636,607 606,983 633,693 606,983 Goodwill and other intangibles (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (197,015 ) (199,417 ) (201,842 ) (192,440 ) (201,842 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 441,253 $ 448,694 $ 449,201 $ 437,190 $ 405,141 $ 441,253 $ 405,141 Common shares outstanding 25,357,985 26,198,308 26,709,411 26,949,936 26,279,761 25,357,985 26,279,761 Tangible book value per share $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 16.82 $ 16.22 $ 15.42 $ 17.40 $ 15.42 Total assets at end of period $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,537,102 Goodwill and other intangibles (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (197,015 ) (199,417 ) (201,842 ) (192,440 ) (201,842 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 4,847,257 $ 4,588,521 $ 4,332,768 $ 4,360,362 $ 4,335,260 $ 4,847,257 $ 4,335,260 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 9.10 % 9.78 % 10.37 % 10.03 % 9.35 % 9.10 % 9.35 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.





"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.





"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Loan discount accretion $ 1,159 $ 1,297 $ 1,557 $ 1,411 $ 1,271 $ 4,013 $ 6,884

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.



Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.