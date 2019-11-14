Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Construction Worker with Mesothelioma in Colorado to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Get Shortchanged on Compensation

“We are incredibly passionate about making certain a construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Colorado receives the very best possible financial compensation.” — Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We are incredibly passionate about making certain a construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Colorado receives the very best possible financial compensation. If you are a construction or skilled trades worker in Colorado and you have mesothelioma and or you are their family member-please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma receives the best compensation settlement results.

"The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure illnesses and they know what they are doing. If a construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family members would call us anytime at 800-714-0303-we can typically have them talking directly with attorney Erik Karst within 30 minutes. Trust us talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is a much better deal than a 'free' generic book about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

About two years ago the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center met for a face to face meeting with a construction worker outside of Denver who had mesothelioma. This individual did not think his compensation would be that significant. His net settlement amount was over a million dollars. As they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303-"Many to most people with the mesothelioma grossly underestimate their financial compensation settlement potential." https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of construction workers or skilled trades workers the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting include:

* Carpenters

* Plumbers

* Pipefitters

* Electricians

* Insulators

* Welders

* Roofers

* Demolition Construction Workers

* Concrete/Foundation Workers

* Drywall Installers

For a list of banned products by the US Environmental Protection Agency please refer the EPA’s website on this topic: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital: The University of Colorado Cancer Center for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim’s family: https://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicalschool/centers/cancercenter/Pages/CancerCenter.aspx.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers for the Department of Defense, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Colorado. https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.