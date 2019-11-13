Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maine to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Best Financial Compensation Results

"We would like to try to make sure you have the right legal team to assist you with mesothelioma compensation as well as VA disability payments as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are extremely passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine and or their family receive the very best possible financial compensation results. We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine or their family to call us anytime at 80-714-0303 so that we can introduce them to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation and they make house calls in Maine." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma never get properly compensated because they hired a local car accident attorney, or they unknowingly hired a middleman mesothelioma marketing law firm. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma hopes to receive the very best possible financial compensation it is extremely important they retain the services of the nation’s most capable attorneys." https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “There are two separate types of compensation for a US Navy Veteran in Maine with mesothelioma and both require a very skilled attorney. The first is a VA disability benefit. The second and much more complicated mesothelioma compensation claim that requires a very skilled and experienced fulltime mesothelioma attorney to design.

"The mesothelioma compensation claim could involve hundreds of thousands of dollars or over a million dollars. This compensation claim is focused on the makers of insulation or equipment on a navy ship that could have caused the Veteran to be exposed to asbestos-not the US Navy. We would like to try to make sure you have the right legal team to assist you with mesothelioma compensation as well as VA disability payments as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Maine including communities such as Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, Brunswick, Saco, Sullivan, Milltown, Bath, or Biddeford. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Maine the Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute: https://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, public utility workers, mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, steamfitters, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.