NLTV STUDIOS ANNOUNCES WORLD CLASS PRODUCTION AND POST PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ABU DHABI

NLTV has designed upgrades into every aspect of their Edit Suites, from the software to the hardware to the aesthetics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Adding to it's world class New York, LA and Miami Studios, NLTV announced this week the Preview Opening of it's brand new, luxurious Abu Dhabi Production Offices, Studios and Post Production house in the twofour54 building and nearby Production Forum. Twofour54 is a media free zone located at the heart of one of the fastest growing media and entertainment markets in the world.In addition to being one of the most prolific film and television services companies in the UAE, NLTV Middle East Studios design is one of the most elaborate, state of the art Post Production facilities on the planet. The technological innovation and cutting-edge advancements in the numerous, unique state-of-the-art editing suites boasts some of the most powerful tools in the industry, a full line of post production capabilities, including 7 screening rooms, duplication, off-line and on-line editing, mixing, foley and more. Making this Studio and Post Production Facility one of the largest, most advanced, most complete private use Production Facilities in existence. And with Executive Producer Mark Allan at the helm, this television and film powerhouse is bringing it's expertise and creativity to the international arena in a way that has been much needed for some time."A number of big, small, regional and international media companies having chosen to set up their businesses at twofour54 Abu Dhabi including BBC, CNN, FOX Television, National Geographic Channels, Sky News Arabia, Cartoon Network, and Abu Dhabi Media to name a few", said Katrina Anderson Director of Business Development. "And we look forward to welcoming NLTV as part of this prestigious group".NLTV continues to be one of those rare, full service production companies that provides programming and high end content to the broadcast, film, corporate AND advertising industries. Their specialty is creating powerful content, films and programming that features compelling imagery using the latest technology available. Equipped with a wide range of capabilities from digital Cinema and EFP crews to full field equipment packages with the latest drone technology, studios, stages, transmission and post production services and complete project management NLTV is able to consistently provide the most sophisticated and compelling programming and content in the industry. With On Location Production Teams located across the globe in over 50 countries, NLTV is experienced in shooting in every circumstance, even in the most remote locations, and their crews have shot in over 100 countries around the world.



