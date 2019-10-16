APF Canada Launches New Indigenous Resource for Doing Business in Asia 

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce the release of its Guidebook for Doing Business in the Asia Pacific: A Resource for Indigenous Businesses, Canada’s first online resource to help catalyze Indigenous business engagement with the Asia Pacific.



Supporting Indigenous community and social goals, the Guidebook:

Explores why opportunities in the Asia Pacific are increasingly important for Indigenous Canada

Provides an outline for the creation of successful Indigenous Canada-Asia Pacific business strategies

Consolidates and details the financial, logistical, planning, and networking supports available for doing business in the Asia Pacific

The Guidebook is intended as a resource for Indigenous businesses interested in exporting and importing goods and services and attracting investment. Indigenous entrepreneurs, Indigenous-owned enterprises, and economic development corporations will find useful information in the Guidebook, whether they are non-exporters in exploratory stages, or more experienced international players looking to expand or attract investment.

In light of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s calls to action, which challenge businesses and organizations to better work with, engage and support Indigenous businesses, APF Canada aims to work with and support Indigenous Canada to leverage its members’ skills and expertise for future engagement with the Asia Pacific, and to support social inclusion and equal economic opportunity within Canada.

The Guidebook for Doing Business in the Asia Pacific: A Resource for Indigenous Businesses available at www.asiapacific.ca

Full link: https://www.asiapacific.ca/publication/guidebook-doing-business-asia-pacific-resource-indigenous

For media information please contact:

Michael Roberts

Communications Manager

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca

Office: 604-630-1527



