Elmira Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ELMIRA, New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)



Highlights

Net income was $901,000 and $2,546,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1,010,000 and $3,304,000 for the same periods in 2018.

Diluted earnings per share were $.26 per share and $.73 per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $.29 per share and $.95 per share for the same periods in 2018.

Return on average assets was .58% and .56% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to .71% and .79% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Return on average equity was 6.08% and 5.80% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 6.94% and 7.69% for the same periods in 2018.

“We are pleased with our loan and deposit growth in 2019 and continue to focus on improving profitability,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO.

Net Income

Net income totaled $2,546,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $758,000 or 23% from the $3,304,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2018. This decrease was the net result of an increase in noninterest expense of $652,000, an increase in the provision for loan losses of $327,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $76,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $21,000 and a decrease in tax expense of $276,000.

Net income totaled $901,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $109,000 or 11% from the $1,010,000 recorded for the same period in 2018. This decrease was the net result of an increase in noninterest expense of $152,000, an increase in the provision for loan losses of $100,000, and a decrease in net interest income of $18,000, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $150,000 and a decrease in tax expense of $11,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were both $.73 per share compared to $.95 per share for both for the same period in 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were both $.26 per share compared to $.29 per share for both for the same period in 2018.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.05% compared to 3.32% for the same period in 2018. The yield on average earning assets was 4.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 4.19% for the same period in 2018. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.02% for the same period in 2018.

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 2.97% compared to 3.26% for the same period in 2018. The average yield on earning assets was 4.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 4.19% for the same period in 2018. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.55% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.09% for the same period in 2018.

Assets

Total assets increased $25.6 million or 4.3% to $615.6 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2018. Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 7.4% to $519.6 million at September 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $10.7 million from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.92% at September 30, 2019 and 0.94% at December 31, 2018. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 0.10% and was 0.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.88% of total loans at September 30, 2019 and 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Liabilities

Deposits total $520.0 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $28.5 million or 5.8%. The $28.5 million increase consists of a $37.9 million increase in time deposits, a $923,000 increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, and a $1.5 million increase in money market accounts, offset by a $6.3 million decrease in savings accounts and a $5.5 million decrease in interest bearing transaction accounts. Borrowed funds totaled $29.0 million as of September 30, 2019, a decrease of $2.0 million from December 31, 2018.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $473,000 to $58.4 million at September 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.62 at September 30, 2019, compared to $16.52 at December 31, 2018. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.69 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and were $0.23 and $0.68 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $615.6 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,608 $ 19,429 -4.2% Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 92 94 -2.1% Total cash and cash equivalents 18,700 19,523 -4.2% Securities available for sale, at fair value 14,302 25,051 -42.9% Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,375 at September 30, 2019, and $7,638 at December 31, 2018 7,160 7,518 -4.8% Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 10,061 9,462 6.3% Loans held for sale 3,339 1,392 139.9% Loans receivable 516,309 482,272 7.1% Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,559 4,372 4.3% Net loans 511,750 477,900 7.1% Premises and equipment, net 18,517 16,846 9.9% Bank-owned life insurance 14,819 14,444 2.6% Accrued interest receivable 1,631 1,566 4.2% Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0% Other assets 3,002 4,018 -25.3% Total assets $ 615,601 $ 590,040 4.3% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 520,030 $ 491,517 5.8% Borrowings 29,000 31,000 -6.5% Other liabilities 8,149 9,574 -14.9% Total liabilities 557,179 532,091 4.7% Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018 9,700 9,700 0.0% Common stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,606,089 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and 3,597,605 shares issued at December 31, 2018 3,606 3,598 0.2% Additional paid-in capital 53,944 53,784 0.3% Retained earnings 3,299 3,176 3.9% Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (12,202) (12,202) 0.0% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 25 (158) -115.8% Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 58,372 57,898 0.8% Noncontrolling interest 50 51 -2.0% Total shareholders' equity 58,422 57,949 0.8% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 615,601 $ 590,040 4.3%





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 5,568 $ 4,896 13.7 % $ 16,215 $ 14,478 12.0 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 234 246 -4.9 % 759 742 2.3 % Non-taxable 107 118 -9.3 % 331 356 -7.0 % Total interest and dividend income 5,909 5,260 12.3 % 17,305 15,576 11.1 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,627 932 74.6 % 4,407 2,509 75.6 % Interest on borrowings 210 238 -11.8 % 629 722 -12.9 % Total interest expense 1,837 1,170 57.0 % 5,036 3,231 55.9 % Net interest income 4,072 4,090 -0.4 % 12,269 12,345 -0.6 % Provision for loan losses 250 150 66.7 % 544 217 150.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,822 3,940 -3.0 % 11,725 12,128 -3.3 % Noninterest income: Service fees 353 344 2.6 % 1,054 1,085 -2.9 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 452 392 15.3 % 1,166 1,178 -1.0 % Gain on sale of securities 90 - - 90 - - Other service fees 250 214 16.8 % 664 615 8.0 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 98 96 2.1 % 284 289 -1.7 % Other 61 108 -43.5 % 157 227 -30.8 % Total noninterest income 1,304 1,154 13.0 % 3,415 3,394 0.6 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,258 1,975 14.3 % 6,383 5,920 7.8 % Net occupancy 379 398 -4.8 % 1,199 1,196 0.3 % Equipment 381 350 8.9 % 1,145 1,032 10.9 % Marketing and public relations 289 195 48.2 % 788 646 22.0 % Professional fees 90 130 -30.8 % 361 400 -9.8 % Other 646 843 -23.4 % 2,227 2,257 -1.3 % Total noninterest expense 4,043 3,891 3.9 % 12,103 11,451 5.7 % Income before income taxes 1,083 1,203 -10.0 % 3,037 4,071 -25.4 % Income taxes 182 193 -5.7 % 491 767 -36.0 % Net income 901 1,010 -10.8 % 2,546 3,304 -22.9 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank 901 1,010 -10.8 % 2,546 3,304 -22.9 % Dividend on preferred stock - - - - - - Income available to common shareholders $ 901 $ 1,010 -10.8 % $ 2,546 $ 3,304 -22.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.29 -10.3 % $ 0.73 $ 0.95 -23.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.29 -10.3 % $ 0.73 $ 0.95 -23.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,496,195 3,480,924 0.4 % 3,493,945 3,477,690 0.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,498,545 3,496,810 0.0 % 3,499,813 3,492,445 0.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 0.0 % $ 0.69 $ 0.68 1.5 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 506,556 $ 5,568 4.36 % $ 458,787 $ 4,896 4.24 % Short-term investments 689 4 2.15 479 2 1.61 Securities 36,861 337 3.63 39,448 362 3.65 Total interest-earning assets 544,106 5,909 4.31 498,714 5,260 4.19 Noninterest-earning assets 75,625 67,479 TOTAL ASSETS $ 619,731 $ 566,193 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 441,020 $ 1,627 1.46 $ 392,762 $ 932 0.94 Borrowings 29,000 210 2.85 33,000 238 2.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 470,020 1,837 1.55 425,762 1,170 1.09 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 90,876 82,665 Shareholders' equity 58,835 57,766 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 619,731 $ 566,193 Interest rate spread 2.76 % 3.10 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,072 2.97 % $ 4,090 3.26 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 493,922 $ 16,215 4.37 % $ 454,076 $ 14,478 4.24 % Short-term investments 562 9 2.06 464 5 1.45 Securities 39,506 1,081 3.65 40,409 1,093 3.61 Total interest-earning assets 533,990 17,305 4.31 494,949 15,576 4.19 Noninterest-earning assets 69,978 64,618 TOTAL ASSETS $ 603,968 $ 559,567 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 429,598 $ 4,407 1.37 $ 387,127 $ 2,509 0.87 Borrowings 29,249 629 2.84 34,298 722 2.77 Total interest-bearing liabilities 458,847 5,036 1.46 421,425 3,231 1.02 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 86,449 80,683 Shareholders' equity 58,672 57,459 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 603,968 $ 559,567 Interest rate spread 2.85 % 3.17 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,269 3.05 % $ 12,345 3.32 %





Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Operating Data Net income $ 901 $ 718 $ 927 $ 935 $ 1,010 Net interest income 4,072 4,097 4,100 4,225 4,090 Provision for loan losses 250 162 132 150 150 Net security gains 90 - - - - Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,214 1,126 985 1,124 1,154 Non-interest expense 4,043 4,206 3,854 4,038 3,891 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.06 % 3.13 % 3.26 % 3.26 % Annualized return on average assets 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.71 % Annualized return on average equity 6.07 % 4.92 % 6.41 % 6.39 % 6.94 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs 135 105 117 199 91 Efficiency ratio 75.2 % 80.5 % 75.8 % 75.5 % 74.2 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share 0.26 0.21 0.26 0.27 0.29 Dividend declared per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Book value 16.62 16.60 16.59 16.52 16.42 Common stock price: High 16.40 17.40 19.09 20.47 21.00 Low 13.97 15.69 16.32 15.77 20.10 Close 14.07 16.05 16.75 17.45 20.40 Weighted average common shares: Basic 3,496 3,493 3,492 3,487 3,481 Fully diluted 3,499 3,499 3,501 3,499 3,497 End-of-period common shares: Issued 3,606 3,605 3,601 3,598 3,593 Treasury 94 94 94 94 94 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 615,601 $ 610,398 $ 596,613 $ 590,040 $ 570,785 Loans, net 511,750 496,149 484,780 477,900 462,713 Intangibles 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 Total deposits 520,030 516,327 503,089 491,517 474,449 Noninterest-bearing 82,613 81,249 76,414 81,690 78,324 Savings 69,186 71,100 71,642 75,483 71,748 NOW 84,207 85,130 85,808 89,666 89,835 Money Market 21,555 19,925 19,405 20,087 18,910 Time deposits 262,469 258,923 249,820 224,591 215,632 Total interest-bearing deposits 437,417 435,078 426,675 409,827 396,125 Shareholders' equity 58,422 58,357 58,231 57,949 57,512 Asset Quality Non-performing assets $ 4,923 $ 4,996 $ 5,081 $ 4,649 $ 4,520 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.79 % 0.79 % Allowance for loan losses 4,559 4,444 4,387 4,372 4,421 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 96.43 % 93.55 % 89.71 % 97.16 % 100.00 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.92 % 0.96 % 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.96 % Capitalization Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.49 % 9.56 % 9.76 % 9.82 % 10.08 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.