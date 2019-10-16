United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Press Statement on the situation in Guinea-Bissau

The Special Representative of the Secretary General in Guinea-Bissau and Head of UNIOGBIS, Rosine Sori-Coulibaly, briefed the members of the Security Council on 10 October 2019 on the political situation and the current electoral process in Guinea-Bissau. The members of the Security Council expressed their intention to monitor the developments in the country closely and reiterated the need to support the current government, formed following the legislative elections of 10 March 2019, and this government's mandate to manage governmental affairs and organise presidential elections.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the imperative need for the presidential election to be held on 24 November 2019, in accordance with the established electoral calendar, and reminded political actors that all efforts should be made to ensure the election is inclusive, credible, fair and peaceful with the effective participation of women and youth candidates.

The members of the Security Council urged political actors to ensure the proper functioning and stability of state institutions, and further urged political parties with parliamentary representation to ensure the continuity of the current government and to ensure that the presidential election takes place according to the planned schedule.

The members of the Security Council encouraged the international community to support Guinea Bissau in organising the presidential elections, including by honoring any pledges to provide technical or financial support.

The members of the Security Council encouraged political actors to use legal and constitutional procedures to address any electoral dispute that may arise and to continue to refrain from acts of violence, hatred or aggression in order to ensure stability and the consolidation of peace in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council urged the defense and security forces of Guinea-Bissau to continue to maintain strict neutrality throughout and beyond the electoral and political processes.

The members of the Security Council also commended the leadership of ECOWAS and reiterated their continued support and commitment, in collaboration with regional and international actors, including the Group of Five in Bissau (AU, CPLP, ECOWAS, EU, UN) for the consolidation of peace, stability and development in Guinea-Bissau.



