Former combatant minister stresses importance of life proof

Huambo, ANGOLA, October 16 - Angolan minister of Former Combatants and Fatherland Veterans João Ernesto dos Santos has highlighted the role of proof of life among his members, aimed at updating the statistical data and the assurance of the pensioners in the payment system of allowances.,

This was at the meeting with members in the central Huambo province on Wednesday, during which, he asked for participation en mass in the re-registration and life proof process.

Contrary to the previous registration, he said, the new process will enable the pensioners to confirm the proof of life, urging the 5,647 members in the region to join the process.

He recalled that the one-year registration process allowed the Government to save, since April, more than 270 million kwanzas every month, as result of the reduction of more than 12,000 pensioners, a process that should keep going.

The assisted members in Huambo include 212 former combatants, 136 disabled from the first group and 273 of the second group, 715 in the third and 444 in the fourth group, as well as 3,274 orphans and widows.

Considered Former combatant every citizen who, under the organised guidance of a liberation movement or integrated into cells or active groups of the underground, has participated and contributed to the national liberation struggle against Portuguese colonialism until the conquest of Independence on November 11, 1975.

During his stay in Huambo, the minister will assess projects in the municipalities of Bailundo and Caála.

