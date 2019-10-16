Wiz Khalifa, Usher, and Warren Haynes Come Out to Support Music Education at Little Kids Rock Annual Benefit

Organization Moves Closer to Serving Its 1,000,000th Student With Music Education by the End of This Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Kids Rock, the national nonprofit on a mission to transform lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in schools across the country hosted its annual benefit on Thursday, October 10 in New York City with very special musical guests. Honorees for the evening were Wiz Khalifa, award presented by Atlantic Records CEO, Craig Kallman. Usher, award presented by Trombone Shorty and Warren Haynes, award presented by Steve Miller. Honorees were given with the organization’s Music Maker Award for their work supporting and advocating for music education. Thanks to generous supporters in the room, Little Kids Rock will be able to launch new music programs serving thousands of kids across the country and move closer to its audacious goal of reaching 1,000,000 students served by the end of this year. The event took place at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square.

Usher shared, “Music makes us all more human and connects us, and when we infuse that into education we invest in our youth and impact the future of our world. Little Kids Rock empowers kids to make the music they know and love and it gives kids a voice.”

Highlights of the event included:

Wiz Khalifa performing his hit See You Again with Little Kids Rock students from his hometown of Pittsburgh as well as students from Chicago.

Usher announcing that his Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund and Little Kids Rock are teaming up to bring new music education programs to schools in his hometown of Chattanooga, TN.

New York City school students performing a medley of Usher’s songs.

Warren Haynes performing his hit, Soulshine, with a Little Kids Rock Chicago student, and collaborating with Steve Miller.

“It was moving to see our students' confidence, creativity, and passion come to life on stage alongside all of our amazing artist supporters,” said Little Kids Rock CEO and Founder Dave Wish. “Our students felt like the stars they are. It inspires me to be in a room full of people who do so much to help build a more harmonious world for our children!”

ABOUT LITTLE KIDS ROCK

Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. The organization’s network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 45 states lead a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students. Using rock, pop, Latin, and rap, Little Kids Rock programs empower teachers to build music programs as diverse as the kids they serve. Students see themselves reflected in their classes, which strengthens their connection to their school, their peers, and their community. Little Kids Rock also donates necessary instruments, and curriculum, meeting a key need of many school music programs. The world of music expands through innovation: Little Kids Rock ensures that music education does as well. More than 500,000 kids currently participate in Little Kids Rock programs nationwide. The organization aims to reach 1,000,000 kids served in its history by the end of this year. Learn more at http://www.littlekidsrock.org/millions.

Usher and Wiz Khalifa Pose with Little Kids Rock Students Usher and Wiz Khalifa honored at the Little Kids Rock benefit for their work in music education Thursday, October 10 in New York City. Usher at the Little Kids Rock Benefit Concert Little Kids Rock students performing a medley of Usher's songs in front of the singer. Wiz Khalifa Performing with Little Kids Rock Students Wiz Khalifa performing his hit "See You Again" with Little Kids Rock students from his hometown of Pittsburgh as well as students from Chicago. Usher Taking a Selfie with Little Kids Rock Students Usher taking a selfie with Little Kids Rock students after they performed a medley of his songs. Little Kids Rock Students Performing at the Benefit Little Kids Rock students performing at the annual benefit in New York City. Warren Haynes Performing with a Little Kids Rock student Singer and guitarist Warren Haynes performing his hit "Soulshine" with a Little Kids Rock student. Usher Posing with Little Kids Rock Students Usher posing with Little Kids Rock students before receiving the organization's Music Maker award on Thursday, October 10 in New York City.



