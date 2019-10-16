Prebiotic Ingredients Market To Reach USD 8.34 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size – USD 3.4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.1%, Prebiotic Ingredients Industry Trends – rapid increase in related research, growing market scope in developing economies

New York, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for health-based foods, increasing demand for nutraceuticals, rising popularity for food fortification and the vast application of non-digestible food product are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Prebiotic Ingredients market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Prebiotic Ingredients market was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Prebiotic ingredients are non-digestible food substances that are useful in improving digestive health by promoting formation of healthy bacteria in the gut and improving production of valuable vitamins in the body. High-Fiber functional foods are being increasingly demanded across the globe as consumer incomes are rising and there is an increased awareness about the health benefits of such foods. Prebiotic ingredients acts as a nutritional boosters in food, beverages and animal feed.

The market has witnessed encouraging growth in the developed world during the last decade. It is gradually penetrating into the developing economies in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region. Rising cases of disease and growing awareness about healthier consumption are the major factors driving market growth. High production costs and stringent regulations on the trade of these products are the present restraints for the growth of this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of application, food and beverages holds the largest share in the global market. Due to an increasing consumer demand for health-based and nutritionally enhanced foods, the market is flourishing in this application segment.

Animal feed is also an important application segment for the global market. Manufacturers are readily focusing on solutions to improve the intestinal health of animals for healthier upbringing of both farm animals and pets.

Food fortification is an important driver behind the industry growth of the industry. Nutritional enhancement of food is a part of public health policy in many places to lower the cases of dietary deficiencies in the population.

On the basis of source, Roots holds the largest share in the industry. It is because of the ease and large volume of extraction possible that manufacturers prefer this source the most.

Grain-based sources form the second largest source base for the market due to its high availability of grains in developed and developing economies. Also, the nutritional content of grains is high and makes them a suitable source for manufacture of prebiotic substances.

Bone mass of an adult is dependent on supply as well as bioavailability of calcium. In either cases of deficiency osteoporosis is prone to occur and in addition to this it is highly associated with increasing age and postmenopausal conditions. Presently, osteoporosis treatment and prevention is restricted to increasing calcium uptake, or by stimulating bone formation. Even though, a lot of studies have been carried out on calcium metabolism using rats, results depicted that prebiotics play a role in escalating the bioavailability of calcium.

Despite the favorable growth scenario, there are hurdles for industry to grow such as heavy production costs and the low awareness among the differences in probiotic and prebiotic food substances.

One of the major food sources for prebiotics and other colonic bacteria are dietary complex carbohydrates, such as oligosaccharides and polysaccharides that can escape hydrolysis and digestion in the stomach and small intestine. These are called no digestible oligosaccharides, or simply NDO

In recent years, consumer interest in the relation between diet and health has increased the demand for correct information on prebiotics and has become a growing segment in the industry. This growth has been enhanced by technological innovations, development of new products, and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers interested in products that improve life quality.

Prebiotics are manufactured by enzymatic processes; for example, NDO can be enzymatically prepared by connecting carbohydrate monomers to generate “longer” oligosaccharides, or they can be ready by enzymatic decomposition of polysaccharides into smaller oligosaccharides.

By region, Europe holds the largest share in the industry. Manufacturers in the region are readily venturing into new product areas, thereby increasing the applicability of these non-digestible nutrition enhancing food substances.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the industry. The increasing consumer awareness about healthy food consumption and the increasing consumer spending on nutritionally enhanced products is driving industry growth.

The industry has witnessed various acquisitions by key players, such as In December 2018, Friesland Campina acquired shares in Best Cheese Corporation, which is manufacturing and suppliers of specialty cheeses in the United States.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Prebiotic Ingredients market on the basis of brand, functionality, bacterial activity, type, source, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oligosaccharides Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS) Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Insulin

Polydextrose

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Roots

Vegetables

Grains

Others

Bacterial Activity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bifidobacteria

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Others

Functionality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fortified Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Instant Food Formula

Animal Feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



