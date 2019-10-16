Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company Announce Casting and Creative Team for the Upcoming Holiday Production ‘Twas the Night Before…

/EIN News/ -- This All-New Family Production Will Make Its Debut At Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden This Holiday Season

THE LIMITED HOLIDAY ENGAGEMENT RUNS FROM DECEMBER 12 THROUGH DECEMBER 29, 2019

Tickets On-Sale Now

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today the casting and creative team for the all-new, family production, ‘Twas the Night Before… making its debut at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden this holiday season. 'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. This festive show about the wonders of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of families this holiday season. The production will run at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 12 through December 29, 2019, for 28 performances. Tickets are on-sale now.

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show, ‘Twas the Night Before... is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. Join Isabella, a curious girl who’s become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in!

The international casting lineup features Tuedon Ariri (Canada) performing the Aerial Hammock; Katharine Arnold (United Kingdom) performing Aerial Cart; Rosie Axon (United Kingdom) and Adam Jukes (England) performing Inline Skating; Louis Chen, Peter Lin, Tim Wang and Alexandar Yu (Taipei) performing Diablo; Michele Clark (United States) performing Hula Hoop; Nicole Faubert (Canada) and Guillaume Paquin (Canada) in Aerial Duo Straps; Quentin Greco (Canada), Jacob Gregorie (Canada), Chauncey Kroner (United States), Timothé Vincent (Canada), Jinge Wang (China), Evan Tomlinson Weintraub (Canada), performing Hoop Diving and Acrobatic Table; José Ignacio Flores Lopez (Spain) performing Block Balancing; Alexis Vigneault (Canada) performing Aerical Acrobatic Lamp and Jenna Beltran, Lyndsay Marie Farias, Kalila Hermant, Samuel Moore, Paul Ross, Diana Schoenfield, Paul Ross and Bianca Vallar, (United States) as ensemble dancers.



The creative team consists of Daniel Fortin as Vice-President Creation, Manuel Bissonnette as Creative Director, James Hadley as Stage Director & Writer, Genevieve Lizotte as Set Designer & Art Director, Edesia Moreno as Acrobatic Choreographer & Performance Designer, Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz as Choreographer, Jean-Phi Goncalves as Musical Composer, James Lavoie as Costume Designer, Nicolas Brion as Light Designer, and Ben Scheff as Sound Designer. The show is Produced by Jayna Neagle under the helm of Cirque du Soleil Producer Marie-Josee Adam and Chief Executive Producer, Yasmine Khalil.

“We are so excited to announce our cast and creative team for ‘Twas the Night Before… and can’t wait to showcase their talents upon the stage in New York this holiday season,” said Yasmine Khalil, Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer. “Featuring original acrobatics, spectacular choreography, dazzling costumes, and familiar music sure to strike an emotional chord, ‘Twas is a completely new experience that brings families together to celebrate the holiday spirit.”

“We are thrilled to share with audiences the premiere of ‘Twas the Night Before…, an all-new family production, as this classic Christmas story is brought to life onstage through the creative lens of Cirque du Soleil,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. “Through the visionaries behind the creative team coupled with the incredible artistry of the performers, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable production for families this holiday season that can only be seen at our venues: The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.”

For more information about ‘Twas the Night Before… at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/cirque or call 866-858-0008. For group sales call 212-465-6080. Tickets starting at $40. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

For imagery, please click the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6r82gq22qqpk6l1/AABR3rv2ZhoOEsmzXi65d8hba?dl=0

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

‘Twas the Night Before… is the 49th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ce5fe63-5008-41bd-986e-991979eec6ec

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil



