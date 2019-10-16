AKF’s Caitlyn Angelini to Chair Prominent Tall Buildings Award Panel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF, a global engineering, technology, design, consulting and commissioning firm, is proud to announce that Caitlyn Angelini, PE, a leader in their Architectural Code Consulting practice, has been appointed by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) to serve as Jury Chair for the 2020 Tall Building Fire & Risk Engineering Award Panel at CTBUH’s World Congress later this month in Chicago, Illinois.



A registered Fire Protection Engineer and certified International Code Council (ICC) Building Plans Examiner, Angelini is a nationally recognized building, fire, life safety, and accessibility code compliance expert who is respected in the A/E/C and real estate community for her depth of technical knowledge. Clients and colleagues value Angelini’s talent to see beyond obstacles and deliver solutions rooted in safety that result in successful design and construction projects.

Responsible for AKF's Architectural Code Consulting practice in the firm's New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia offices, Angelini’s portfolio includes mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, academic, and healthcare facilities. She has managed the code intricacies of numerous tall and supertall building projects, including high-rise hospitals, cantilevered high-rises, and air traffic control towers.

Angelini’s capacity to analyze, simplify and communicate complex code issues makes her a sought-after presenter on timely and important topics such as mass timber construction, healthcare facility design, means of egress compliance, and regional, national, and international building and life safety codes. In addition, she was recently named to the Board of Directors of Professional Women in Construction (PWC)'s Boston Chapter.

“From its inception, CTBUH has championed the discussion regarding tall building innovation and best practices for urban design,” said Angelini. “Today, as buildings become taller and more complex, CTBUH continues to be an essential resource for designers and developers of the built environment. I am honored to chair the Fire and Risk Engineering Jury, which will put the safety of tall structures front and center, and look forward to working with my esteemed peers on the panel.”

Dino DeFeo, PE, AKF’s Managing Partner, stated, “Safety is at the core of AKF’s projects. Caitlyn’s expertise in fire and life safety compliance is exceptional. On behalf of the firm, I commend her on attaining this significant role. We are pleased that she will represent AKF at this year’s CTBUH World Congress.” DeFeo continued, “CTBUH’s stature in the industry makes the conference the perfect venue to showcase and celebrate those in the industry who share our passion to engineer the safest tall and supertall buildings for our cities and communities. As skylines everywhere continue to reach new heights, safety must serve as a guiding principle.”

Celebrating the thirtieth year since its founding, AKF has played a pivotal role in the design of tall structures across the globe, such as Central Park Tower, the world’s tallest residential building, four of Mexico's five tallest buildings, including Torre Koi, Mexico’s tallest tower, Three Sixty West in Mumbai, India, and the recent conversion of the iconic Woolworth Building’s top floors to luxury residences.

AKF provides innovative solutions and Engineering Leadership to enhance the built environment and redefine the edge of what’s possible. With more than 500 dedicated team members and eleven offices throughout North America, AKF provides a robust offering of integrated services, including: Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection, Fire & Life Safety Engineering, Architectural Code Consulting, BIM Management, Building Controls, Smart Building Consulting, Central Utilities, Cogeneration, Commissioning, Critical Systems, Energy & Sustainability, IT/AV/Security, Lighting Design, Special Inspections, and Vibration Analysis & Testing.

AKF locations include Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Hamilton, NJ; Minneapolis, MN; New Haven, CT; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; and Washington, D.C., as well as two offices in Mexico: Puebla and Mexico City. For additional information about AKF, please visit www.akfgroup.com .

The CTBUH Annual Awards program recognizes projects and individuals that have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of tall buildings and the urban environment, and that achieve sustainability at the highest and broadest level. The objective is to deliver a comprehensive and sophisticated view of these important buildings, spaces, and technologies, while advocating for improvements in every aspect of their performance, especially those that have the greatest effect on the people who use them each day. This means that the buildings highlighted are often not the tallest in a given year, but represent the best qualities and innovations in the typology.

Celebration of the award-winning projects is recognized through the annual Tall + Urban Innovation Conference, where Award of Excellence Winners in each award category present their projects to an international audience and live juries. Overall Category Winners are then selected during the event and awards are conferred at the Dinner & Ceremony held at the close of the event. Projects are judged by live juries during the event itself.

