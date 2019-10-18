Aaron Safier of Sapphire Wealth Advisory Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With economists forecasting a potential recession, many young professionals are facing a grim reality: they have no substantial savings for the future.

The good news is financial success is not a linear progression. It’s a moving target. Money doesn't grow on trees, but it can grow, and there are simple solutions to meet your financial objectives. All it takes is some “swag.”

Aaron Safier is the founder of Sapphire Wealth Advisory Group (SWAG) dedicated to helping young professionals develop a financial strategy that will help achieve their long-term goals.

“Our work is all about empowering and enlightening young professionals to make critical financial decisions today for a better tomorrow,” says Safier. “As younger people, we can’t project the next 50 years of our life, but the earlier we start, the better off we might be in the future.”

Safier says growing wealth is a constant work in progress, and it does require some level of discipline, but once you become systematic in how your money is spent, allocated, saved, rolled-over, you can make better decisions.

“Clients who work with me are getting educated,” says Safier, “and I'm going to work with them as their advocate and their cheerleader, through a systematic approach to allocating their money in the necessary buckets.”

“Whether it's buying a house, buying a car, putting their children or grandchildren through private school or college, the question is: how are they going to get there? What I try to share with young professionals is we need to start somewhere,” says Safier. “I call it the Young Professional Starter Kit. We’re building an infrastructure: the necessary accounts to protect yourself should something jeopardize their income. You're defending your assets while putting money away for retirement.”

Safier has worked in the financial services industry for 14 years, specializing in wealth management. At 36, he can offer the financial literacy many young professionals his age typically lack.

“There’s a lot of compassion in the work we do,” says Safier. “Ninety percent of what we do is therapy, but helping people is what I really enjoy: understanding what makes them tick and using that to develop solutions to accomplish their goals.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Aaron Safier in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 23rd at 11am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.sapphirewealthbuilders.com



