Century Aluminum Sets Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:



Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)

peter.trpkovski@centuryaluminum.com

(312) 696-3112







