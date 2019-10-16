Fundbox Founder Honored For The Third Year by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Eyal Shinar Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2019 Builders

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Eyal Shinar, the founder and CEO of Fundbox as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. This is the third time that Goldman Sachs has recognized Shinar for his entrepreneurial accomplishments.

Goldman Sachs selected Shinar as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences", said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Eyal as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

Unlocking the Net Terms Economy

According to a recent Fundbox research study developed in partnership with PYMNTs, there is an unprecedented $3.1 trillion owed to U.S. firms today, locked up in accounts receivables “limbo.” Fundbox calls this massive out-of-reach pool of capital the “Net Terms Economy.” By unlocking this capital with faster payment technologies, there is an opportunity to transform millions of businesses that provide or rely on open payment terms to complete a business transaction.

This is why Shinar and his team at Fundbox have built the first two-sided payments and credit network designed specifically to accelerate B2B commerce at scale. With automated machine-learning risk decisions, faster payments to sellers, and more flexible payment terms to the buyer, sellers can focus on increasing average order volumes (AOV) while buyers have greater purchasing confidence and repayment flexibility.

“Once again, I am honored to receive this recognition from Goldman Sachs,” said Eyal Shinar, founder, and CEO of Fundbox. “Our team at Fundbox is working hard to transform the way business funds flow so our customers can accelerate their growth opportunities. This acknowledgment is a nice reminder that we’re doing something right.”

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a leading financial technology company focused on disrupting the $21 trillion B2B commerce market by launching the world’s first B2B payments and credit network. With Fundbox, sellers (of all sizes) can quickly increase average order volumes (AOV) and improve close rates by offering more competitive net terms and payment plans to their SMB buyers. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze transactional data, Fundbox is reimagining B2B payments and credit products in new category-defining ways.

Fundbox has received numerous awards for Fintech innovation including the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes AI 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, Red Herring Top North American 250, CB Insights Fintech 250, Fintech Breakthrough Awards for Best B2B Payments Platform and, the Atlas Award for Best Israeli Startup, among others.

For more information about Fundbox, visit fundbox.com.

Attachment

Tim Donovan Fundbox 5105930064 tim.donovan@fundbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.