Canada’s Credit Unions continue to demonstrate they are standout customer service leaders with wins in seven Financial Service Excellence Awards categories across all financial institutions

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Unions #1 in the 2019 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards for Customer Service Excellence among all financial institutions

For the fifteenth consecutive year, Canada’s credit unions have won multiple awards in the Ipsos CSI Financial Service Excellence awards, being recognized in seven categories, four of them as the sole winner. Particularly notable were the wins in “Customer Service Excellence” and “Values My Business” categories.

“Once again, Canadians have recognized Canada’s credit unions as standout leaders in customer service and other key areas of financial services,” says Martha Durdin, President and CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association. “We know that credit unions offer a very real and necessary alternative in Canada’s financial services landscape, and to see them recognized by IPSOS only further confirms their vital role.”

The full list of categories in which Canada’s Credit Unions were winners includes:

Customer Service Excellence (sole winner)

Values My Business (sole winner)

Branch Service Excellence (sole winner)

Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence (sole winner)

Financial Planning & Advice

Online Banking Excellence

Automated Telephone Banking Excellence

This year’s results also highlighted the fact that full-year 2019 scores place Canada’s Credit Unions ahead of the Big 5 banks on all key metrics, exceeding the banks by 17 points in the Value for Money category and by 16 points in NPS.

About Canadian Credit Union Association

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada’s credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full-range of retail banking services to over 5.7 million Canadians. Collectively Canada’s 241 credit unions generate over $6.5 billion in economic impact, are leaders in small business lending, and have assets of over $225 billion. To learn more about the credit union difference and find a credit union near you, visit www.ccua.com.

